Horoscope for September 17, 2024: Partial lunar eclipse brings luck to these zodiac signs

September 17, 2024, brings cosmic blessings for three zodiac signs. Today brings strong astrological energy, thanks to the Moon square Jupiter, which feels like a wave of good fortune. However, this good luck didn't come easily—it resulted from effort and challenges. September 17, 2024, brings cosmic blessings for three zodiac signs.(Himanshu Vyas / Hindustan Times)

While the arrival of good news or new opportunities may feel uplifting, it is understood that it can be the result of prior hard work. Jupiter is often associated with big and positive changes, and although there is tension due to the square, it is believed that this makes the blessings of the day even more meaningful, given the difficulties that have been overcome.

Leo (23rd July to 22nd August)

On September 17, you may receive a significant paycheck or bonus, a reward for your creative efforts finally paying off. With the influence of , Moon square Jupiter, financial success seems almost expected, though you're still humbled by the result. This powerful transit is driving great achievements, and you'll feel its impact today. Your expertise will shine, and it will become clear that all your hard work has been worth it.

Virgo (23rd August to 22nd September)

With the partial lunar eclipse approaching, you'll notice a significant shift in how you feel today. This cosmic event, along with the transit of Moon square Jupiter, seems to bring an end to something that's been weighing you down. It's the closure you've needed, and it opens the door to new blessings. As the day progresses, you'll feel the positive energy building, especially toward the evening, creating a snowball effect of good vibes.

The challenges you've faced recently are part of life's lessons, and now you're reaping the rewards. The eclipse marks a turning point, showing you that you're here to enjoy all the love and abundance that life has to offer.

Pisces (19th February to 20th March)

This week feels big for you, with so much happening, and much of it feels amazing. You've been on a winning streak, and the Moon square Jupiter transit is helping you realize that keeping a positive attitude is key to attracting more good things. On September 17, Jupiter's energy amplifies everything great in your life, whether it’s love, money, or family. With the Law of Attraction in play, you're able to make the good even better.

Moon square Jupiter brings you good fortune, but now it's up to you to keep the momentum going. You’re in a great place, and you know how to make the most of it—so enjoy it, Pisces, and keep attracting more!