Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 4, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Financial stability is assured due to previous investments. Your hard work is likely to bring you into the limelight at work. Health problem dogging you for long is set to disappear soon. This is a good time to bring about some changes on the domestic front. Night driving appears risky today, so avoid it if you can. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Nurturing budding love can take a major chunk of your time today!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Returns from other sources will keep your bank vault brimming. The day proves excellent for you, both personally and professionally. Health will remain satisfactory through your own efforts. Someone in the family may attempt to probe your personal life. A chance to go for an exciting outing is on the cards for some. A property deal is likely to get finalised. Your attempt on the academic front is likely to succeed and get you what you want.

Love Focus: You are likely to find solace in the company of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those working on a commission basis are likely to rake in the moolah. Your contribution to an ongoing project at work is likely to be appreciated by those who matter. Someone competent is likely to be found by those with a medical problem. You can have a difference of opinion with a parent regarding your personal life. Much fun is in store for youngsters undertaking a journey to someplace exotic.

Love Focus: Time may appear to be fleeting when you are with lover, so make the most of it!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Moneywise there seems to be no worries. An exercise regimen may be taken up by some to remain fit and energetic. Those in IT or hospitality industry will find the day favourable. Confrontation with a family elder threatens to lead to ill will. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those on a long-distance travel. Constructing a house or acquiring an apartment cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: You can focus on romance to the exclusion of everything else.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

You may get a good profit from a deal that you have just concluded. Your balanced approach to workplace problems is likely to make you popular. Today, you may feel much more energetic than before. Family life will be most satisfying mainly due to your changed attitude. You can enjoy an outing with your near and dear ones today. Property-wise you stand to gain substantially.

Love Focus: Finding time for meeting lover may prove difficult for some.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Financial situation will stabilise as you put a stop to wasteful expenditure. A meeting or seminar at work can keep you engaged. A fitness routine may be taken up. This is a good time to bring about the long pending changes on the home front. Smooth ride is likely for those travelling out of town. A property deal is likely to lift up your spirits. You remain strong on the academic front and shine in whatever you participate in.

Love Focus: Those in love can get an offer that they just can’t refuse!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will succeed in discovering some other avenues of earning. At work, you will be able to impress those who matter by your efficiency. A quick recovery is foreseen for those ailing. Addition to the family is likely to keep some in an excited state. It is an excellent day for travelling for fun and eating out. Tackling things well on the academic front will not be too difficult for some.

Love Focus: Your efforts on the romantic front are certain to bear fruits.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Saving money by making do with something less expensive will help you save a lot. Good dietary control and a set routine adopted by you is certain to lead to total fitness. You are likely to be instrumental in sealing a lucrative deal on the professional front. Family life will be immensely fulfilling. Fun seekers are likely to plan an exciting trip.

Love Focus: Romantic life will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will receive your financial dues soon. You will enjoy good health by getting rid of an old ailment. You will find things moving the way you want them at work today. A celebration at home can keep you engaged. Bad traffic may deter you to drive yourself. Your resolve to do well on the academic front will soon find you tasting success. Something pending for long is likely to be completed.

Love Focus: Being romantic at heart, it may become difficult for you to shake out of romantic mood today!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Money coming from a number of sources is likely to raise your spirits. A friend may get you started on a fitness routine. You will find good progress on the professional front. Spending an enjoyable time in the company of your near and dear ones is foreseen. Undertaking an important trip will help make you realise your dreams. Academic excellence is likely to get you on the forefront in the job market.

Love Focus: You can have a love hate relationship with someone close.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Cost cutting measures instituted by you are poised to bring instant results. You may continue doing something that is proving good for your health. Some delay is foreseen in completing an important task at work. Someone close may spend time with you doing fun things. Your adventurous spirit is likely to take you to someplace fun.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship may plan to bring it to its logical conclusion by exchanging vows!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your one-point programmer of cutting costs will help conserve money. Adopting the right diet and remaining active are your keys to good health. Encouraging developments on the career front are foreseen for some. Happiness will be found in togetherness on the home front. You are likely to experience a great time travelling today, especially overseas. Progress on the academic front remains most satisfactory.

Love Focus: Someone can express his or her love for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

