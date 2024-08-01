Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 1, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

An ailment may recur due to sheer negligence and trouble you. Conserving money will be important at this juncture. You may not be convinced to give a break to someone in the job market. A most enjoyable outing with friends cannot be ruled out for some. Driving around with friends is likely to give some a solid high. A property issue will require your consent before it is decided in anyone’s favour.

Love Focus: You may plan something exciting on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

You may start something on the fitness front. Don’t invest in any scheme without going into the details. Businesspersons will succeed in raising capital for starting something new. Disturbance at home may deny total relaxation. Travelling to meet someone special may seem an attractive option for you today. Be very careful of what you sign in connection with an ancestral property. You are likely to give a good account of yourself in a competition.

Love Focus: You are likely to put your romantic ideas into practice today!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

A change of diet will make you feel more energetic. You are likely to up your earnings and strengthen your financial front. Problems presently faced by you on the work front are likely to disappear soon. It will be important to prevent a situation from turning ugly on the home front. Travelling with friends will be lots of fun. Property matters are likely to become a source of headache for some. You will find your performance on the academic front on the upswing.

Love Focus: Meeting a future soul mate cannot be ruled out, so keep your eyes peeled!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Eating right may become your mantra for remaining healthy. You will be able to effectively curb expenses by taking some drastic measures. You will derive much professional satisfaction by contributing to an ongoing project. Tensions on the family front cannot be ruled out. Your plan for undertaking a journey can be marked with uncertainty. A property can come in your name through inheritance.

Love Focus: Love life rocks and promises to make the day interesting.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

A healthy mix of exercise and diet will do you good. Good investments will ensure profuse growth of your money tree on the financial front. Freelancers can strike a deal for a monthly fixed amount for the services rendered. Your actions may arouse suspicion and get parents on your back. A journey to meet someone may be undertaken. Tensions over a property cannot be ruled out. You will find things getting better on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to fall in love with someone who shares your interests.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Being a choosy eater has its merits; it helps keep you in shape! Chance to add to wealth may be seized by you. Efficient handling of some pending issues will help lighten your workload. Some differences with spouses over a domestic issue are foreseen. Avoid driving in traffic or using busy roads on foot as stars are not favourable. Tensions about property threaten to spoil your day. Resolve this issue on priority.

Love Focus: Lover will find ways to please you on the love front, so enjoy while it lasts!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

You can become health conscious and bring your physical condition into focus. Against all odds, you will be able to manage your finances well. Your competence and skills will make even the most difficult tasks seem like a cakewalk. Those craving a peaceful family life may find peace rather too boring! You can plan to travel out of the station at someone’s invitation. A favourable day is foreseen for property dealers and real estate developers.

Love Focus: You may get your chance today on the romantic front, so look your best!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Good health is assured for those suffering for some time. Your attempts to keep the domestic expenditure to the bare minimum will meet with success. Your performance is likely to be rated somewhere amongst the top. Your mind may get diverted to a new development on the domestic front. This is not the day to take any risks on the road as stars appear unfavourable.

Love Focus: The chance to be close to the one you secretly love looks bright today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Eating right and a disciplined life will be the key to your good health. You may get motivated to plan finances for going in for something big. Some of you may be manipulated into taking up more than your fair share of work. You will have to be firm with those around you to enjoy an uninterrupted private pursuit at home. Travelling on a short vacation will be oodles of fun. Don’t take any property decisions today.

Love Focus: You can be looking for someone special on the romantic front today.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Red

Interest in healthy foods is likely to be awakened in some. Excellent earning opportunities come your way. Office work can keep you occupied today. You may play the middleman in a family dispute. Stars don’t favour travel today, so set out only if you don’t have any choice. A property matter promises to turn out the way you want it to. Progress on the academic front will be more than satisfactory.

Love Focus: A ray of hope is foreseen for those feeling dejected on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Outside help in coming back in shape is likely to work wonders. Some of you will manage to come out of financial uncertainty and achieve stability. Something introduced by young entrepreneurs in the market is likely to get rave reviews. This is the day when you will need to keep aside some time to sort out a family matter. Countryside drive will prove a welcome change from the city congestion for some.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to lead the way today on the romantic front, so rejoice!

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Golden

You are likely to focus on health now and succeed in your efforts to keep physically fit. The financial situation can cause a bit of a worry for some. An appointment for a meeting may have to be postponed due to a previous commitment. Some changes at home can be initiated to improve the living conditions. Acquiring a new property is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Catering to lovers will prove the most satisfying on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Beige