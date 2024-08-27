Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 27, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

You will manage to change your lifestyle and achieve total health. Don’t worry, things will turn out right. Take control of a family situation. You will have to make some efforts to impress those who matter on the academic front. A balanced approach will be required to prevent complications in a workplace situation. A deal may not give you the expected returns. A pilgrimage may be planned by some. Setting up a new house is likely to prove most exciting.

Love Focus: Immense fulfillment is visualised on the romantic front for those newly in love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Financially, you are likely to reap the benefits of some wise investments in the past. It will be a good idea to join a group of health-conscious people in order to come back in shape. Some hardship on the family front cannot be ruled out.

Your efficiency at work is likely to come up for praise. Keeping a positive outlook will help in dealing with minor setbacks on the professional front. You may get the opportunity of travelling with someone close. Excellent returns are expected from property and previous investments.

Love Focus: Possibility of someone entering your life and stirring up romantic feelings, look real.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

An interesting travelling companion is likely to make a long journey short. Some of you may decide to put you money in property soon. Your self-confidence is likely to win the day for you on the professional front. Those waiting for recognition at work will not be disappointed. There is an outside chance of looking up a family elder. A family gathering is on the cards and will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Intimate moments with the one you love will help strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Your endeavours on the fitness front will have a positive result on health. A change in attitude may find you much closer to someone than before. Smooth going on the work front will enable you to implement something new. There is a good chance of travelling overseas to meet your near and dear ones.

You are likely to find things turning favourable both on the family and professional fronts. People who have been avoiding you in the past will appear more communicative.

Love Focus: Those in love may plan something enjoyable together.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

Your benevolent gesture towards someone is likely to be applauded on the social front. A property may come to some through inheritance. You will find everything moving smoothly at work. Professionals are likely to do well. Money is not likely to pose any problem as you have enough. You maintain good health. You are likely to jump to seize the opportunity for an out of town trip. Suitable accommodation is likely to be found for those hunting for one.

Love Focus: Your interest in someone may soon turn into romance!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

Shifting into a new house is indicated for some. Desire for better qualification may motivate you to pursue higher studies. You are likely to take the centre stage in a gathering of your near and dear ones. Childhood love is likely to enter your life. Health needs care. You are likely to make your mark on the social front. Setting example for others to follow will be your focus at work. You are likely to get the better of others in a competitive situation.

Love Focus: Finding a soul mate and falling in love is foretold.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Beige

An exciting time is foreseen for those out on a leisure trip. Some missing inputs may prevent you from submitting your project at work. Professionals may get overworked today due to additional load. You may get financial support, but only in return of some favour. A property is likely to come into your name. Developing a piece of land is on the cards for some. Following set traditions for an approaching festival will give immense joy.

Love Focus: Lover's soothing words will help keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Profits are set to increase for the professionals as they make new clients. A loan is likely to be returned in time. A balanced diet and an active lifestyle will help you keep fit and energetic. You are likely to get rid of the ill will harboured against someone on the social front. Something initiated by you in the past will start giving handsome returns. Starting a construction work may be on the minds of some. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to plan a special outing with lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

You are likely to win over people who matter on the professional front by your excellent performance. Some new friends are likely to brighten the social front for you. Your helpful attitude and soft approach will help raise your image in your circle. A picnic or excursion is on the anvil for youngsters looking for some fun. A better place of residence is likely to be found by those wanting a change. You will need to maintain your focus on the academic front. Family is on the saving spree and may expect you to join in.

Love Focus: Better understanding prevails amongst the newlyweds.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Your promptness and efficiency at work is likely to bring you into the notice of those who matter. This is the best time of your life and you will be able to make the best of it. Advice of a senior is likely to hold you in good stead and help further your career. A suitable accommodation will be hired soon by those trying to settle in a new city. You are set to enjoy the day with friends and family. You are likely to secure your financial front by choosing the right investment options.

Love Focus: Spending an evening out with lover is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

Peaceful home environment will enable some students to perform well. Savings will come in handy for organising an event at a short notice. You will be able to take good care of your health. You know very well where your interest lies and you will spare no efforts in achieving that. Someone who is not quite happy with you will be won over by the sheer strength of your personality. Socialising will help you network better. It is an excellent time for those planning a vacation.

Love Focus: Caring nature of partner will keep you happy and satisfied.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Health remains fine by remaining active. Money comes from unexpected sources to strengthen your bank balance. Your creative talents are likely to be recognized at work. Some of you may plan to buy a house or a car soon. Fun time is foreseen on the social front, as you get a chance to meet your near and dear ones. Some improvements on the home front may be initiated by you.

Love Focus: Lover may find ways to please you, so sit back and enjoy!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron