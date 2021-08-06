Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 6

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Your suggestions for changes on the home front are certain to be implemented. An out of town trip that you had planned may be postponed or cancelled. If you want to buy property the time is favourable. Some of you will take steps to improve your health. Some lucrative deals are likely to brighten up your financial front. You will manage to avoid an official trip clashing with your personal plans.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you may aim to make the most of it!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Spending a quiet time with family is indicated, so get set for a spot of togetherness! Shifting to a new place may not seem as easy as you had expected. Your attempts to win over an opposite number will succeed.

You can get motivated to start an exercise regimen and benefit. Excellent monetary returns are foreseen from something that you have started on the side. Completing a project or assignment to the satisfaction on higher ups at work is indicated.

Love Focus: Differences are likely to crop up in a relationship on the marital front.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Someone in the family may not be in total agreement with your decisions. A trip is on the cards for some. This is the time to reconsider whatever decisions you have taken to be on the safe ground. Some of you may go in for a lifestyle change for the sake of health and benefit. Something bought will be money well spent. Team leaders will be able to employ their team members effectively on the professional front.

Love Focus: This is a good time to pamper the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Efforts on the domestic front without appreciation may seem like a waste of time. Some of you can enjoy the company of a travelling companion, undertaking a long journey with you. A total peace of mind is assured.

You will ensure good health by diet control. Those dealing in real estate are likely to make a killing. Handling complicated tasks on the work front will not pose much difficulty.

Love Focus: There is a risk of losing the affections of lover, if you are not careful.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Homemakers are likely to impress all by their efficiency and eye for detail. Choose the mode of conveyance carefully if you want your journey to be comfortable. A function or a show can bring you into the limelight.

You may continue something that is proving good for your health. Savings for some important future event may assume importance now. You will need to impress seniors professionally to get ahead.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors will be well rewarded, so go all out!

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You may be preparing for receiving a near and dear one at home Those driving will need to keep their eyes on the road and avoid recklessness. New experiences and exciting company will make your day. Desire for good physique may motivate some to join a gym or start an exercise regimen. You will be able to raise the money to buy a luxury item. Something you have accomplished on the professional front may not fully satisfy you and make you waste your time.

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender may show a keen interest in you.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2. 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Those on a salaried job may think on the lines of doing something on their own. Neglecting family and remaining involved in professional or social issues may not be taken well by family members, so devote time to your loved ones. Those commuting daily can find the going smooth today. Outdoor activities promise to give you a time of your life. Don’t indulge in excesses on the health front. Money invested may not give the promised returns.

Love Focus: Problems with lover are foreseen.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Peaceful atmosphere on the domestic front will enable you to let your hair down. Friends may plan something exciting and let you in on it. You may decide to shed lethargy and become regular in workouts to enjoy good health. Financial prospects are set to brighten and promise to bring you into big money. Your plans for expanding business may not go as smoothly as expected, but you will manage to make some progress.

Love Focus: Good marriage proposals may be received by the eligible, so start the process of vetting.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Good ideas and a go-getting spirit are likely to help you remain in contention on the professional front. Resolving a family dispute can take up much of your day. Travel brings you new opportunities. The day turns out well overall as you achieve your goals on personal or professional front. You are likely to feel much more fit and energetic, than before. Financially, you will remain in a comfortable position and may even add to your wealth.

Love Focus: Mutual efforts on the romantic front promise to make things exciting.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Party at home or an evening out for some special occasion is indicated. Those travelling will find the journey comfortable. A spot of good luck is in store for you! Creating a healthy environment will help you remain fit. This is not the day to invest money on sheer guess work. You may need to master some new skills on the job to stay ahead.

Love Focus: It will be important to interpret the lover’s mood correctly.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You are likely to hit upon an idea to promote yourself on the professional front and gain from it. Spending quality time with family may become difficult. You may try out a new mode of conveyance today. This bright day proves excellent.

Good health is likely to keep you energetic today. You will need to curb your tendency to run up big bills while shopping.

Love Focus: There is every possibility of getting romantically involved with a colleague or friend.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Family may take an exception to your mood swings and may show you your place. Someone may offer you a ride, but may ask some favour in return. You will be able to take good decision by simply being cool and composed.

A new diet being tried may give mixed results on the health front. Mounting expenses may discourage you from buying something you had wanted for yourself. Hard work on the professional front is likely to bring positive results.

Love Focus: Avoid taking any important decisions on the love front today.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus