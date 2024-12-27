All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 27, 2024.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

People unwell for a long time may see a surprising improvement. Financial opportunities may come your way. You may put in effort to create a peaceful home environment. Travelers can look forward to a pleasant journey. An outdoor event may bring joy. Winning people over may be your next focus.

Love Focus: Your romantic life seems promising as you meet someone special.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those working on losing weight are likely to exceed their expectations. Financial gain may come from a lucrative opportunity or inheritance. Family support is strong, so remember to give back. A short trip might be perfect for relaxation. An old disagreement will be resolved without lingering resentment.

Love Focus: Romance may inspire you to set off on a new adventure.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your health will be stable, and you’ll feel calm. You may have funds for a significant investment. Entrepreneurs and store owners are likely to attract more customers. Family life will be fulfilling, free of disruptions. An adventurous trip may be on the horizon. There is a specific somebody who is likely to sing paeans of praise in your honour!

Love Focus: Your partner may request special time together, so enjoy it.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A guest’s arrival might disrupt your routine. Clear your mind of negativity to enjoy the day. A relative’s advice could benefit you. Business may slow down for some retailers due to declining customers. Financial gains may be on the way. Good health will boost your spirits. This is a good time to mend fences with the ones you generally try to avoid.

Love Focus: Expect a romantic gesture as your partner aims to impress you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Street food may disagree with you and cause discomfort. Lending money may not be wise right now. Peace at home will come with a positive mindset. A solo trip might feel dull. Social plans may not go as expected. Seeking spiritual solace may be helpful for some. Innovation will be the key to reach higher echelons on the career front.

Love Focus: Differences may lead to strain your relationship on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Helping someone in distress could earn appreciation. Networking skills may open doors for you. Some may enjoy a ride in a new vehicle. Contentment and joy are likely on the home front. This is a favorable time for retailers to boost earnings. You may feel accomplished working on fitness goals. Getting invited to a social do is possible and will be lots of fun.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may experience a charming encounter.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Beige

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Engaging in enjoyable activities like dancing will keep you fit. Think twice before spending on something suggested by others. You will be satisfied as a supporter in someone’s ambitious pursuits. A family celebration might be underway. Travel offers a chance to unwind. Recognition is likely to come your way today.

Love Focus: You may successfully plan a special evening with your lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Keeping a strict workout routine will help you stay fit. Avoid letting a small financial issue disrupt your plans. You may spend time on productive home tasks. Loneliness may lift as something brightens your day. Adopting a forgiving attitude can bring spiritual peace. This is a good day to get established professionally by doing something original.

Love Focus: A joyful love life may bring a pleasant surprise for your lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Joining a wellness spa could boost your health. Finances remain stable with chances for extra income. Family will fully support any relocation plans. Some may enjoy a trip with close ones. You may catch up on unfinished tasks. Your negotiating skills will shine. You are likely to do your bit in a team effort and gain admiration of all.

Love Focus: Initiating a romantic moment promises joy.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A balanced diet and regular exercise will benefit your health. Your habit of frugality may help with financial security. Positive news will brighten the family atmosphere. Business travel could bring good outcomes. Things might need patience for improvement. Socially, you will be able to bond well even with strangers.

Love Focus: Your partner will likely be in a romantic mood, so enjoy!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Therapy may have great effects on your health. Past investments might begin yielding profits. Planning family activities will be exciting. A fun trip with friends may be ahead. A social event invitation could be coming. Buying a house or a piece of land may soon become a reality for some. You remain strong on the academic front and shine in whatever you participate in.

Love Focus: Recent romantic progress will be delightful.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your commitment to fitness will show positive results. Obligations to others should be fulfilled. Pending payments are likely to come through. An overseas trip could be on the cards. Planning a significant event might be on your mind. Spiritual awakening may occur for those inclined. A step regarding property may prove unfavourable, so be careful.

Love Focus: Your efforts on the romantic front are certain to bear fruits.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron