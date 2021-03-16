Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 16

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Meeting someone from childhood days is possible and may rake up long forgotten memories. Laziness may start telling on your health. Money poses no problems. Starting something new on the work front is indicated and will add to your professional reputation. Support of the family will help you in accomplishing your dream. Making good time on a long journey is indicated. A flat is likely to be purchased by you.

Love Focus: You may find lover in an indifferent mood today.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4. 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Pisces





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Someone may seek your advice on a property matter and gain from it. Make sure no one feels offended with your choice of words; stay as humble as possible. Health wise, you are likely to feel on the top of the world. Financially, no problems are foreseen. On the professional front nothing seems to go right, so keep all important decisions pending. Some of you are likely to rejoice in the success of a family member. Travelling light will help you get more out of a vacation.

Love Focus: Care and concern from your partner is likely to win you over.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Steps taken on the property front are likely to bring you nearer your goal of acquiring a house or an apartment. You will need to guide a youngster to select the right career. You will face no problems as far as health is concerned. Money will come to you from various sources to strengthen the financial front. Some of you are likely to enhance your career by remaining in the notice of those who matter. Resolving a family dispute can take up much of your day. A change of place or transfer can be expected.

Love Focus: Romantic front promises to brighten up as you take a step closer to finding your soul mate.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A good opportunity for overseas travel may present itself. Those surveying for accommodation is likely to find a suitable one. Your hard work and unwavering focus will help achieve academic goals. Some of you can safely say goodbye to bad thoughts, as positivity enters your life once again. An extra source of income may start to fill up your coffers soon. You are likely to feel more confident in undertaking a complex assignment and do an excellent job of it too! Spending quality time with family may become difficult.

Love Focus: Those newly in love are likely to enjoy a good time together.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Excellent business opportunities are foreseen for those setting out on an overseas tour. Things are likely to become difficult on the professional front due to your own carelessness. An addition to the family is likely and will bring oodles of happiness on the home front. You can get into two minds regarding undertaking a journey, but will choose the right option. Property front looks much more favorable now and sealing a property deal is a foregone conclusion for some. Your thoughtfulness and helpful attitude will help gain instant popularity on the social front. You will be able to maintain good health.

Love Focus: You remain in a happy relationship with beloved.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Health remains satisfactory as you become more fitness conscious. Boost in earning will find you in a much more comfortable situation than before. A new business can become a turning point in your search for prosperity. Setting up a new house is indicated for some homemakers. Chance for a sightseeing trip may materialize and make for an enjoyable day. Property developers may need to give some clarifications to customers, who have paid their dues, regarding the quality of construction work. It is best to resolve any misunderstanding on the social front.

Love Focus: A relaxing time is foreseen on the romantic front in the company of lover.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Financial front seems all set to stabilize, as money starts trickling in. You are likely to be at your peak of efficiency on the work front. You may be compelled to organize a function at home that you are not keen on. You may accompany someone you like on a journey. Plan to renovate or give a facelift to house may have to be shelved due to paucity of funds. Your efforts on the social front are likely to be recognized. You will feel more fit and energetic, as you take the right steps on the health front.

Love Focus: Those eligible are likely to find a perfect match.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will need to remain at your helpful best on the social front just to retain a positive image. Some health options adopted by you are likely to keep you fit and energetic. Spending money on someone you love will be most satisfying. You may find the workload increasing on the professional front. Going around with friends can become an enjoyable pastime for some. You may find it difficult to avoid an official tour. Refurbishing the house may become a priority for some.

Love Focus: Taking someone close along for an outing is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): An assignment completed competently will get into the sights of those who matter. Much fun is foreseen on the family front, as a celebration gets underway. Plan your vacation well to remain within the budget. Property owned by you is likely to prove lucky. You will find the opportunity to strengthen your bonds with people who matter. A balanced diet will be the first step in achieving good health, so stick to it. A run of good luck promises to bring you into a lot of money.

Love Focus: Newlyweds can have a turbulent day and may need to sort out their differences.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): On the social front, you will be able to put across your point in an emphatic manner. Taking up some exercise routine will certainly benefit. Earning remains steady, but efforts will be required for enhancing it. Your efficiency is likely to be praised at work. Some developments on the domestic front may not be to your liking, but it is better to overlook things at times. Chance for a sightseeing trip may materialize and make for an enjoyable day. A construction may be started and go as per plans.

Love Focus: You remain in a happy relationship with beloved.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Some of you may be in the process of giving final touches to a new house. Your plan on the social front is likely to move along smoothly. Home remedies will help you only to a certain extent. A business trip promises to bring some lucrative opportunities. You will succeed in impressing superiors by stage-managing something on the work front. An event coming up on the home front promises to keep you happily engaged and will also provide an opportunity to meet everyone. You can plan to travel out of station on someone’s invitation.

Love Focus: You may not be in the right frame of mind for anything romantic today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are likely to benefit immensely by making health your priority. A financial crunch seems imminent. A good amount of time can be wasted in finishing a project or task. This is a good time to start something at home. Prepare well to make a journey comfortable. A property deal is likely to be sealed and make you a proud owner of an apartment or house. Your helpful attitude will get you instant popularity on the social front.

Love Focus: Your plans to spend the evening someplace exotic with lover may not go as anticipated, but you will make the most of it.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo





