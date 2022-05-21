Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 21, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may have to plan your expenses well to remain within the budget. A new exercise routine will work fine in improving your health. Your professionalism can become the talk of the town as you go from strength to strength. You may need to find extra energy to undertake a task on the home front. A vacation will do you a whale of a good in relaxing. This is not the right day to deal in property. Praise is likely to be showered on you on the social front.

Love Focus: This is an excellent day for those having romantic inclinations.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to impress all with competent handling of a task at work. Those seeking monetary help may meet with partial success. Someone may become your mentor on the fitness front and lead you to total health. A family member may irritate you and spoil your day. Be careful in a long distance travel by road. A property decision may prove unfavorable.

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender may show a keen interest in you.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Previous investments will help in making you financially secure. Don’t take any chances with your health today. Celebrations regarding a promotion or a raise are just round the corner for some. There is a strong likelihood to rearrange the household setting on the home front. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation. Decisions taken about a property matter now will be important.

Love Focus: Grievances in a personal relationship will need to be urgently redressed.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Choclate

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

This is a happening day, when some of you can expect to meet your future employers. A bonus or increment is on the cards, but may face some delays. A home remedy is likely to prove effective. Some of you are likely to meet family after a long separation. Travellers will experience a smooth journey. A new plot, house or apartment can be acquired by some.

Love Focus: Efforts from both sides will be needed to make the evening romantically successful.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Solid gains are seen for those playing the stocks or indulging in betting. You may need to give some attention to your fitness by shaking a leg. Mending fences with a professional rival will be a step in the right direction. A lot of encouragement from the family is in store for those wanting to do something different. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon.

Love Focus: Time is ripe on the romantic front to say the magic words to your beloved!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Appreciation for a job well done awaits you at wo Be careful while negotiating a financial deal. You will need to ease the problems of someone who remains depressed and irritable. You will feel much happy and contented on the family front. Love is certainly in the air, but your recklessness in seeking it may put paid to your romantic aspirations. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: Love is certainly in the air, but your recklessness in seeking it may put paid to your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Good financial management will help ward off an impending financial crunch. Some of you can safely say goodbye to depression, as positivity enters your life once again. A professional rival may keep you on your toes at work. Good advice from a family member will work wonders for you. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. Buying property or getting one in inheritance is likely for some.

Love Focus: Getting into a relationship is possible, but don’t be too hasty about it.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

An overseas partnership will bear fruit and help expand business. A new diet may not give the expected results, so mix it with physical exercise too. Expect excellent output from someone you have delegated to do your share of work. A change you had been planning in your department may not be approved by seniors, so take them into confidence first. Those travelling long distance will need to make good speed. Those thinking of buying property will need to be more deliberate and read the fine lines.

Love Focus: Ego clash with lover is likely and threatens to turn the relationship sour.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Spending without a set plan is likely to make you touch savings. Health remains satisfactory for those regular in workouts. You will be able to give a good account of yourself at work through your ability to impress others. You will keep your near and dear ones happy by devoting extra time to them. Take all actions to make a long-distance journey comfortable.

Love Focus: Lover may appear indifferent, so find out why.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Off White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Taking the advice of a friend may benefit you on the investment front. It is important to switch over to healthy foods and avoid junk food if you want to retain good health. A situation on the professional front may not be to your liking. You are likely to get a chance to spend an enjoyable time with someone close today. Good planning and wise budgeting is likely to make a trip enjoyable in least amount of money. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price.

Love Focus: You get the opportunity to impress someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

The time to save money and curb wasteful expenditure is here. Positive steps may be required to be taken to restore perfect health. Not getting the desired results at work may make you answerable to seniors. Spouse or a family member may have lined up a surprise for you today. Leave applied for a vacation is likely to be sanctioned. Students thinking of higher studies will need a lot more hard work.

Love Focus: You may need to take positive steps to bring romance back into your life.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those suffering pay cuts may not be able to find other avenues of earning. Self-discipline may help you achieve peak physical fitness. You will have to sweat it out for completing a job entrusted to you. Family may not initially support your ideas, but you will get around them. A lot of travelling is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Look your best, if you want to win the heart of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

