Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 21, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Moderate exercises will help you achieve fitness. This is the time to consolidate your gains. Some of you will be able to add to your portfolio. The environment at home will help soothe your nerves. Your choice of a holiday destination will prove most exciting for those accompanying you. Some of you may possess a flat soon. Some students can go through a bad phase as regards their preparation.

Love Focus: Stability in relationships is likely to be achieved.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A short vacation or a change of scene will prove excellent for health. Repaying a loan will not cause problems. A good turn done to someone at work is likely to be repaid soon. Those in uniformed services can crave for a peace posting. The arrival of a guest will make the domestic scene lively. You can become the proud owner of a property.

Love Focus: Partner can take the initiative to make love life more exciting.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Steps taken on the health front will benefit. You will experience a financially stable period. You may feel hesitant to broach a contentious issue with a rival at work. You will be able to infuse harmony on the domestic front. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some. The academic front will not prove hunky-dory, as you may fail to deliver.

Love Focus: Partner will find newer ways to appease you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Discharge from hospital is also expected for those admitted. Moneywise you get lucky, as wealth comes your way. You are prone to commit some error at work today, so remain vigilant. Discomfort is likely to be faced in a long journey. Your argumentative nature may not be tolerated at home. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or a plot. Adhere to your priorities on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your inner voice will be the best guide on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Some of you will manage to come back into shape. Money invested may not give the promised returns. Don’t bring work to home if you want domestic harmony. Those on a vacation can spend the day in a most boring place. You are likely to smoke the peace pipe with a rival in a family dispute. Some of you may plan to save to buy a house or property. A long assignment on the academic front may prove boring and repetitive.

Love Focus: Love will grow as you keep aside quality time for romance.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A friendly advice can work wonders on the health front. Raising funds for a social cause may prove an uphill task. Unwavering focus will help you wrap up a lot of work today. An outing is likely to prove expensive, but enjoyable. Instilling moral values in youngsters can become important at this juncture. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some. Correct decisions on the academic front will keep you totally in control of things.

Love Focus: You may develop feelings for someone of the opposite gender.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Switching to healthy foods will be the key to remaining fit and active. Earning on the side may show signs of drying up. An argument at work threatens to leave a bad taste in the mouth. This is an excellent time go on a vacation with family and friends. It will be difficult to find time for an important household chore. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest and relaxation. You will need to be quick in whatever you have undertaken on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will need to keep moodiness in check on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Remaining regular in your exercise regimen will ensure good health. Some of you may need to implement cost-cutting measures. Luck favours you today on the professional front. A journey by train is foreseen and will offer you a totally new experience. You may need to keep a track of a family youngster. Much satisfaction is in store on the academic front, as your performance improves.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to plan a grand evening with you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You enjoy good health, thanks to some curbs on your excesses. Resources to repay a loan may need to be found soon. An out-of-town business deal is likely to prove profitable. A friend or relative can motivate you to drive out for a short vacation. Problems on the domestic front are likely to be encountered, but will be overcome. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some.

Love Focus: Love at first sight is waiting to happen, as you enter a new set-up!

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Silver

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will enjoy good health by remaining regular in your workouts. Those eating outside out of necessity should not compromise on quality. Someone may invite you to travel along to a place you have not seen before. Those working in call centres or hospitality sector can have their hands full. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon. Your disinterest for a task on the academic front will be quite evident.

Love Focus: Share your feelings with the one you love to lighten your mind.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You can be seized by the desire to gain perfect health. Expected payments are likely to get delayed, but will be received. A task not performed up to the mark may put you in the dock. Seeing new places, meeting new people is in store for some. Homemakers may find the daily grind boring and may long for change. Inheriting wealth and property is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to give you immense pleasure today.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your regular exercise routine promises to keep you fit and energetic. Hard thinking on the financial viability of a project is needed. Incomplete jobs at work will keep you on your toes throughout the day. A chance to accompany someone on a journey can come to you. Homemakers will need to complete what is started. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable. For those pursuing higher studies, there is no choice but to master the ropes.

Love Focus: You will make efforts to enrich your love life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige