Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 3, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Interest in health foods is likely to be awakened in some. Some of you may manage to tap multiple sources of income. Superiors at work are likely to focus only on your positive traits. You are likely to get full liberty on the home front to exercise your initiative. Your efforts are likely to prove fruitful on the academic front. Those travelling can expect to have a comfortable journey. A property matter promises to turn out the way you had wanted it to.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings are likely to be reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

In your quest for perfect health, your daily workout is likely to pick up pace. Wise investments in property and shares will keep you financially strong. There will be a ray of hope for those feeling discouraged on the professional front. A family youngster is likely to spring a pleasant surprise. An exciting time lies ahead as travelling with friends is foreseen. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover will prove most fulfilling today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Modern techniques to become fit may be adopted. Those looking for an easy loan may talk their friend into lending them some money. You will be able to improve your position on the professional front. You are likely to enjoy the company of a distant out of town relative. Travelling to your childhood place is indicated and will bring back fond memories. A property issue will be amicably settled without recourse to legal proceedings.

Love Focus: Attracting someone from the opposite camp is possible on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Green

Old ailments become a thing of the past for some. Financially, you may find yourself quite favourably placed. A pat on the back is in store for you on the professional front. Meeting members of the extended family is on the cards for some. Travelling with friends will be fun and make for a refreshing change. A property issue may be settled in your favour. Faring well on the academic front is a foregone conclusion.

Love Focus: Recent developments on the romantic front may delight you no end.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Silver

The condition of those ailing for long may show a marked improvement. Financially, you will be able to make yourself quite comfortable. Your recent achievements are likely to add to your career profile. Much happiness is foreseen on the home front. An overseas journey is on the cards for some. Constructing a house or acquiring an apartment cannot be ruled out for some. You are likely to lead the way on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to share your romantic mood today, so expect romance to rock!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Grey

A health advice from someone close will help you in coming back in shape. Avoid lending money as chances of return look bleak. Getting around your senior for leave will not pose much difficulty. A family reunion is on the cards and your initiative will make it happen. Those planning a vacation will get lucky to get a good bargain.

Love Focus: You will be able to enjoy a few tender moments today with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Health remains satisfactory through diet control and exercising. Those wagering their money on speculation stand to lose. You may be entrusted with something important and are likely to do a good job of it. You will be able to get the things done that you had desired for a long on the domestic front. Indications of traveling abroad are quite apparent for some. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired. Success is foretold in whatever you set out to achieve today.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are likely to get strengthened.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Beige

Some of you will take some actions to come back in shape. You are likely to pay for your impulsiveness by investing in a dubious scheme. Things may not go your way on the professional front. A family trip can be organized by some today. Traveling in a group is likely to thrill some youngsters. A poor bargain in an issue involving property is in store for some. You are likely to remain consistent on the academic front.

Love Focus: Catching someone’s eye on the romantic front cannot be ruled out!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Adequate rest and increased physical activity will be your mantra to remain fit. Proper financial planning may be required to avoid surprises. Issues that were disturbing you mentally at work are likely to disappear. Celebratory mood prevails on the home front. A long journey is likely to become interesting as you find like-minded fellow travelers. Some fun activities with friends may beckon you on the social front

Love Focus: Strengthening loving bonds are indicated on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Golden

Someone may motivate you to shake a leg to remain in shape. You may need to tighten your belt on the financial front. Those starting a new job are likely to find the going smooth. Despite hectic schedule you will manage to find time for family. You can be asked to undertake a journey that you were looking forward to. Some property issues are likely to be resolved favourably. Strong performance on the academic front is indicated.

Love Focus: A relaxing and fulfilling time is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

You are likely to take good care of your health by joining a fitness club. Judicious spending is the need of the hour and you understand it well! At work, you will be able to deliver and even be ready to take on some more. Family will create the right atmosphere for you to work uninterrupted. A trip will enable you to complete pending tasks. Someone on the social front can work towards raising your image on the social front.

Love Focus: Lover may focus on keeping you in a happy mood today.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Brown

Your resolve will help in bringing physical fitness to your doorstep. Good earning can tempt some to go for a shopping spree and splurge. A project completed in time is likely to place you amongst the achievers. Eating out with friends and family will be fun today. Choosing the correct mode of conveyance will help cut down on time. You may derive much pleasure in getting one up on someone you don’t like.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to go to any length for it!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange