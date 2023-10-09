All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 9, 2023 (Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Good earning opportunities may come your way to make you more financially secure. You’ll spend quality time with your parents and friends and there will be an improvement in your bond. A long trip is expected. Those dealing in property may get a deal of a lifetime. Health remains satisfactory but with efforts on your part. You are likely to catch up on the gossip by participating in a festival or an event.

Love Focus: Your ex may make a move back in your life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Money saved in a project is likely to be put to good use. You will need to put in extra time to complete a job that is lagging behind on the professional front. Someone on the family front may not take no for an answer, so use tact and diplomacy to have your way! Cater for someone on a journey, as he or she is likely to join you. You are likely to become a proud owner of prime property. Your academic performance is likely to please you.

Love Focus: Family is likely to agree with your relationship and make your day smiling.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Wealth may come to you in the form of inheritance. An excellent opportunity is likely for those involved in trade. A family member may make you proud. A journey by air may be planned for something important. There is a fair chance of a flat or a plot getting allotted to you. You will only enjoy good health by remaining regular in your workouts.

Love Focus: An impromptu work trip out of town may require you to change your plans with the lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Good networking will help you in homing on to potential clients on the business front. You will enjoy helping out someone on the family front by your valued suggestions. A journey or a function may become the perfect setting for romance to happen, so rejoice! Eat healthy food at regular intervals throughout the day to keep fit. A property issue can take an ugly turn, but don’t let it go the legal way. Your luck turns for the better on the academic front.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will feel loved and wanted, as lover turns sensitive towards your feelings.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

Leo (July 23-August 23)

An important target is likely to be achieved on the professional front. Doing something together with the family is indicated. A short vacation is on the cards. Don’t burden others with your work. You will be able to maintain good showing on the academic front. A health initiative taken by you will keep you in a fit state. Money may become a concern and get you in two minds regarding an important purchase.

Love Focus: Lover will accompany you to organise something for your near and dear ones.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Profits in a business venture promise to keep your financial front healthy. Your hard work and dedication to task will be hard to ignore. Much fun is in store on the family front. Something introduced on the health front is likely to benefit you. Frequent travelling proves beneficial on the professional front. You will be able to get a good price for something that you decide to sell. Your confidence on the academic front promises to take you to the very top.

Love Focus: Making attempts to revive your relationship back with ex is likely to start showing results now.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You will be able to establish yourself firmly on the professional front. You are likely to keep a close watch on your spending. Taking the family out for a picnic or movie seems possible today. A leisure trip can unexpectedly materialise and delight you. A health initiative proves beneficial. Shifting to a bigger house is indicated. This is an excellent time to go all out to achieve your dreams.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavours of those looking for love may have fifty-fifty chance of success.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Those in government service are likely to get in line for promotion. Peace and tranquility may be difficult to achieve at home today. Travelling together to someplace enjoyable is foreseen. Eating right and remaining active is your mantra for good health, so stick to it. Shifting to a better residence is indicated for some. You will be able to proceed as per your plan on the academic front.

Love Focus: Success on the romantic front depends upon your approach, so learn the art of subtlety!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You will enjoy good health and remain fit. You may have to keep budget in mind while shopping. Family’s support and concern will be most encouraging. An overseas vacation is on the cards and will prove enjoyable. Purchasing a plot or flat is possible for those looking for one. Someone may turn cold towards you on the social front.

Love Focus: Lover may feel slighted by your comments, so try not to touch his or her tender nerve.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Excellent returns are expected from property and previous investments. This is a good time to give practical shape to your ideas on the professional front. A family get-together will provide a welcome break from monotonous routine. A trip gets postponed. A new exercise regimen will prove immensely useful. Property matters will progress satisfactorily through someone’s efforts. Restlessness needs to be guarded against on the academic front.

Love Focus: Disappointments should better be taken care of on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Peach

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Positive steps may be required to restore perfect health. You are likely to get a lucky break on the financial front. You are likely to feel satisfied with whatever you have achieved at work today. Domestic front will be most peaceful and family most accommodating. Delays may take the fun out of a journey. Outside help will prove better for handling a property issue. Social scene will be to your liking today.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to get positive response soon.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Professionally, you may be chosen to represent a prestigious body or organization. Be careful of your mood swings with the family. Good profits accrue from a previous investment. A healthy diet and meditation are the need of the hour for some. A much-anticipated leisure trip is possible. Setting up a new house is in the pipeline. A good showing on the academic front is likely to keep your morale high.

Love Focus: Differences in the relationship should be sorted out as soon as possible.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver

