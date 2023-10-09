Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 9, 2023 predicts a vacation

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You pay off all the debts today Be sensible in the relationship today & take up new responsibilities at the office. You will see fortune today and health is also good throughout the day. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 9, 2023. Handle love-related troubles with a mature attitude and some persons will go back to the old relationship.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of love as it is in the air. Stay patient, sincere, and committed in a relationship. Some Libras will discuss the love affair with the parents to get consent. Marriage is also on the cards. A few Libra females will get hooked up with a coworker but married natives should stay out of it. Plan a vacation together and this can keep both of you happy. You may also patch up with the ex-lover who had broken up on ego issues.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Professional challenges will not let you slow down today. Handle every professional crisis with diligence. Some IT employees and copywriters will succeed in satisfying the clients abroad. Chefs, account managers, physicians, nurses, architects, and lawyers will see opportunities to prove their mettle. If you are in the creative field, you may face criticism. But you’ll be able to ward off all negatives sooner. Businessmen may face issues in the partnership.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

No major money-related issues exist today. However, ensure you don’t splurge on luxury. Instead, save for the rainy day. Some Libras will pay off debts today. You may also inherit a family property which will add to the fortune. A sibling will ask for monetary help and you may provide it. Today is also good to invest in realty business.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

While normal health will be good, some Libras may need medical attention for diabetes and hypertension. Those who are keen to travel should not miss the medical box. Seniors may have breathing problems as well as pain in joints. Follow all rules while driving and also while riding a two-wheeler. Replace aerated drinks on the menu with healthy fruit juice.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

