News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 9, 2023 predicts job trouble

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 9, 2023 predicts job trouble

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 09, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for October 09, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Changes in love life, workplace troubles, financial issues.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have splendid ideas, utilize them!

A happy relationship is the highlight of the day. Take up new responsibilities at the workplace. You are fortunate in terms of health & take care of the diet.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 9, 2023. Today, your relationship will be at its peak. No hurdle will impact your love life.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, October 9, 2023. Today, your relationship will be at its peak. No hurdle will impact your love life.

Today, your relationship will be at its peak. No hurdle will impact your love life. Be ready to take up challenges at the office and resolve every professional crisis. Financial issues exist but health is good today.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will see some major changes today. Some relationships will transform into married ones with the blessings of the parents. Female Virgos who had no support of relatives in the love affair will see positive changes as the day progresses. Spend more time together and also surprise the lover with gifts. A romantic dinner is a good way to make crucial decisions in your love affair.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Some minor troubles at the workplace may impact your productivity. Handle the official challenges diplomatically and always be ready with alternative plans. Some Virgos will have issues related to the job and can even quit the job. You can confidently put down the paper as a new job will knock on the door in a day or two. Those who are into sales will struggle to meet the daily target while entrepreneurs should be careful about new partnerships.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Financial issues will happen today. Some Virgos will have to struggle to get back the borrowed amount. Though expenses will be there, it is crucial to have a curb while spending. Avoid major investments, especially in speculative business as you may lose money. You can also take the help of a financial expert. This will help you in smart financial planning.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Today, no serious ailment will trouble you. But those who have asthma or breathing trouble must be careful about dusty locations. It is good to skip tobacco for a day and children should be careful while taking part in an outdoor camp. Drink plenty of water and have lots of fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet. You may also start the day with mild exercise or yoga which will give a relaxed feeling.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out