Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 11, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. (Pixabay)

Health poses no problems as you make conscious efforts to remain fit. Better understanding with colleagues at the workplace will be in your interest. A project completed successfully will catapult you to a position of prestige. A windfall can be expected that promises to keep your bank balance in the pink of health. Something special may be done on the home front. A change of scene will be most rejuvenating and refreshing, so plan on a short vacation. Investing in property is likely to give good returns.

Love Focus: You are likely to develop feelings for someone of the opposite gender.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Things which seemed going the wrong way at work will suddenly come out right. You may go out of your way to help those in need of monetary help.

Don’t let any negativity enter your life, if you want to remain happy. On the academic front, you may not be the first one to have tried and failed, so keep up your efforts. You will respect the opinion of a family elder, but do your own thing. An exciting trip is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings are likely to be reciprocated in full measure by the one you love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

An assignment at work may take more than the estimated time to complete, so plan it accordingly. Monetary front brightens up and may even allow you to splurge a little bit. Joining a gym will help come back in shape. Smooth sailing on the family front is in store for some. Setting out on a trip out of town is possible for some. Family property is likely to be received as a gift by some. You will be able to show the right path to someone going wayward.

Love Focus: Love is likely to grow between the newlyweds.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

You remain financially secure. Someone may show special favour for you today, find out why. Get your priorities right to wind up a project that is taking too long to complete. Distractions and temptations need to be kept at bay to keep focus intact on the academic front. Homemakers are likely to bring about some exciting changes at home. It will be fun to travel with someone close. Acquiring property is on the cards.

Love Focus: Love will grow as you plan something special on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Magenta

A development on the professional front is likely to brighten your day. A family get-together is in the offing, but you may not be able to attend it. Health-wise, you have nothing to fear. Meeting a childhood friend is on the cards. Good investments promise to get you more for your money. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. Paperwork regarding the property is set to be completed soon.

Love Focus: Romance blossoms, as you free yourself from self-imposed shackles.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

Many more avenues for earning may open up for you on the financial front. This is a good time to catch up with those in the lead on the academic front. A shopping spree is on the cards. A new initiative will ring in the desired changes in your work sphere. You will do well to provide support to someone who has helped you all along. You will succeed in adhering to a tough fitness regime. Those going for a long drive are in for an enjoyable time.

Love Focus: Love life will be most satisfying as your partner appears more loving and caring.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

You are likely to find yourself more energetic and fit now, than before. Remain diplomatic in whatever you say, where family and relations are concerned. Handsome returns can be expected from investments made previously. A vacation promises a wonderful time. Time seems favourable for purchasing property. You can be made a part of an important event.

Love Focus: The one you secretly love may take the initiative to approach you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

Keeping fit will be your mantra and motivate you to undertake strenuous activities. Extend full support to someone who is in need of it. Your intrinsic honesty comes through to impress those who matter at work. An excellent break can be expected by those seeking suitable employment. Taking off some time for the family will be most welcome. Money from an unexpected source can be expected and promises to fill your coffers substantially.

Love Focus: Cater to the moods of your beloved to make the evening enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Expect your family's full support in your new venture. Financially, things may start to look bright. Don’t take too many responsibilities just to please higher-ups. Your daily workout will help in countering lethargy, making you more alert and at peace with yourself. Some of you may plan a family outing today. Time seems favourable for purchasing property. An invitation to a party or wedding can be received.

Love Focus: Spending time with the one you love is indicated today and will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brown

A piece of good news about your occupation may come to you soon. A balanced diet will keep you fit. Financial stability can be expected, as no major expenses are foreseen shortly. Homemakers will get a chance to implement their ideas. A change of scene is foreseen and may take some on a short journey. Possession of a property may come to you. Socially, you will find yourself much in demand.

Love Focus: Partner seems overly loving and extra sensitive towards your feelings.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

On the business front, attracting rich clientele is possible, if you keep up your efforts. The day augurs well for those on a journey. Financial worries become a thing of the past, as money comes to you from other sources. Happiness prevails on the home front. Delay is foreseen in a journey, but you will be able to make up the time. This is a good time to book an apartment or a flat. A sensitive issue on the social front is likely to be handled most tactfully by you.

Love Focus: You may find things moving favourably on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Red

Maintaining confidentiality regarding your finances will be the best defence. Today, your near and dear ones may invite you for a function. A celebrity or someone renowned may come into your contact. Dealing in property will make you financially stronger. A child or a family member is likely to do you proud. A decision on the property front will be in your favour. A new social circuit may bring you close to some celebrities.

Love Focus: If romance in on your mind, you can expect the day to turn exciting!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow