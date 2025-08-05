Horoscope Today, August 5, 2025: Selling assets could lead to bold new beginnings

Aries (March 21–April 20) Staying systematic at work helps maintain pace under pressure. Your learning journey stays smooth without major hurdles. Health alerts need awareness, but not overreaction. The urge to explore is rising, and fresh trip ideas may spark excitement. Real estate investments appear favourable if timed wisely. Planning your money with foresight secures future gains. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 5, 2025(Freepik)

Love Focus: A small act of love today could leave a big impact on your heart.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

You may feel rewarded by recent monetary progress, but avoid overspending on luxuries. Gut health improves with gentle cleansing, while extreme diets may unsettle you. A relative’s changing mood might surprise you, so listen without judgment. Workplace duties, especially in leadership, feel demanding. Be mindful of hidden charges in housing matters. Study pressure is best tackled with consistent steps.

Love Focus: Emotional connection feels missing, making words sound less meaningful.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Focus your resources on future savings rather than instant returns. Property decisions may stall, so patience is vital. Guard against physical strain by moving mindfully. A distant bond may need emotional investment to strengthen. Communication hiccups could affect your journey, so tech tools can assist. Your creative output is expanding your professional image. Studies remain manageable with steady input.

Love Focus: Past relationship memories may help you understand what you truly seek in love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

A sibling’s teasing may take you down a joyful memory lane. Hitting your step goal today supports heart wellness. Prioritize steady income and informed spending today. Even a routine outing could surprise you with sweet moments. Minor shifts at the workplace may require readjustment. Market advice helps you navigate housing decisions confidently.

Love Focus: Humour keeps relationships light, so do not overanalyse every word.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Brainstorming with teammates energises you even if execution is delayed. Your subjects feel mentally engaging and broaden your thinking. International plans may appeal, but rushing them might create hassles. Past health issues may make exercise tricky, so proceed gently. Income through incentives may not match expectations. Selling assets could lead to bold new beginnings.

Love Focus: Gratitude spoken out loud brings warmth and emotional security.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Your housing aspirations may soon turn into real options. Balancing job and personal life feels more achievable as priorities shift. Resting today supports both emotional and physical healing. Spending feels justified, especially when indulging wisely. Engaging with studies deeply may lead to lasting insights. Support from loved ones grounds and reassures you. Drives may surprise you with joy and scenic beauty.

Love Focus: Your heart feels in rhythm with your partner’s, creating a beautifully synced connection.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

Conversations at home may deepen mutual understanding. Wealth-building decisions are gaining pace and direction. Stretching exercises like yoga can ease mental and physical strain. Your reliability at work is paving the way for lasting success. Learning progress remains steady with everyday effort. Securing business premises takes strategy and time.

Love Focus: A conversation about the future may bring hope along with the need for compromise.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

A loan denial may require a revised money strategy. Career shifts may seem attractive, but verify their stability. Avoid late evening commutes unless well-lit and secure. Solving household tensions may need repeated attempts. Nutritional planning helps keep your health on track. Study work feels balanced with consistent dedication. Real estate markets are moving slowly, so stay informed.

Love Focus: Confidence in love grows when you learn to trust your emotional needs.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

A vibrant academic setting fuels your enthusiasm to learn. Redesigning your living space may uplift your daily environment. Social outings under city lights bring joy and laughter. Movement helps fight off fatigue, but take rest seriously. Long-term career systems improve your efficiency. Your wealth plan strengthens with regular savings and discipline.

Love Focus: A Peaceful connection is likely to guide your love life toward joy today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Pink

Renting property looks favourable with trustworthy tenants. A postponed journey may be frustrating, so safeguard your bookings. A soft gesture might express affection more deeply than big displays. Collaborating with coworkers may spark innovation, but choose your ideas wisely. A get-together brings happiness, even if not everyone can attend.

Love Focus: Sometimes a subtle gesture speaks volumes about your partner’s care.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Investing time in appreciating rare objects may offer financial insights. Family bonds may feel emotionally layered in blended households. Professional growth holds steady, and networking amplifies results. Desk-friendly exercises help blood flow if seated for long periods. Real estate delays test your patience, but careful steps lead to progress.

Love Focus: A quiet romantic moment may feel sweet, but a little nostalgic.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Home improvement tasks may stretch longer than anticipated. Study-related pressure feels intense, but planning helps maintain clarity. Spending time on mutual hobbies builds closeness with your partner. Strength and endurance feel renewed, aiding daily chores. Learning how to manage finances empowers long-term control.

Love Focus: Shared passions can spark magic in your love story today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026