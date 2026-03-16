Horoscope Today, March 16, 2026: A romantic opportunity is likely to come your way in the most unexpected manner

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20) You may experience significant progress in your career very soon. A peaceful moment awaits at home, surrounded by loved ones. You will be able to spare money for something essential and remain confident of earning it back! A change of scene will prove most refreshing and rejuvenating. A fresh health effort might clash with your current routine. Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for March 16, 2026

Love Focus: Channelizing all your energy in wooing the one you like is certain to brighten your chances for romance.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) You may find some new earning avenues opening up. An office colleague may try to be one up on you. Keep your spouse informed about your whereabouts to avoid trouble. An entertaining trip will help drive away the blues. Those planning to purchase a home or vehicle should hold off for now. A few may get ready to embark on fresh academic pursuits. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine.

Love Focus: A current relationship may seem to be going awry, but give it some more time to blossom.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Family matters will allow those seeking calm to unwind and refresh. Friends travelling with you will make the journey exciting. Travelling with friends proves loads of fun. You will succeed in stabilising your financial front. Joining a gym to achieve your health goals cannot be ruled out for some. You will not let your focus waver on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: Catching someone’s eye is likely to give you a great sense of achievement on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Your competence will turn things in your favour on the professional front. A financial irregularity threatens to rope you in, but you will come out unscathed. A balanced diet and total abstinence from junk food are the need of the hour for some. A family issue will need to be tackled diplomatically if peace is to prevail at home. Minimal delays can be expected in a long journey. A property that is legally yours may be contested by someone close. Don’t repose too much faith in those you have only a casual acquaintance with.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions may not be readily reciprocated, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Spouse may welcome your suggestions, but only up to a limit. You may have to plan your expenses well to remain within the budget. Things seem favourable on the health front, as you manage to maintain your workout routine. You will need to be at your peak efficiency to tackle things at work today. Take all actions to make a long-distance journey comfortable. Those thinking of renovation may be forced to shelve the project for some time. You will have to garner the support of admirers and well-wishers to get a venture moving.

Love Focus: Those looking for romance will need to tread the path a bit more deliberately.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Cream

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Businesspersons will be able to win more deals. This is an excellent day for you to participate in a family gathering with full enthusiasm. A joyful outing with friends is likely soon. Property owned by you is likely to give good returns. Your academic endeavours are set to bring success. An opportunity to gain financially will be seized. Keeping your diet under control will be half the battle won on the health front.

Love Focus: Partner may be in the mood for romance today, so don’t disappoint and arrange something special!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) A family elder will be most understanding and support you in everything you do. Someone may insist on travelling with you, so take your call. Shifting residence is indicated for some. Your academic performance might fall short of what you anticipated. Something may be bought to beautify the house. Self-discipline will be important to remain healthy. Those doing some kind of field research are likely to gain recognition.

Love Focus: You may share your emotions with someone you secretly care about.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) At work, you will get an opportunity to put your point across to those who matter. Some may plan a pilgrimage visit. A new property could come your way. Academic recognition is likely to rise. Positive financial news may brighten your day. Your efforts towards maintaining good health will be richly rewarded.

Love Focus: Time to relax and share an exciting moment with your lover

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Today, your speed at work may even surprise you! A family youngster is about to give some good news. Now is an ideal moment to plan a vacation, promising full enjoyment. A property deal looks favourable, so consider pursuing it. Your inquisitiveness will help in learning the ropes quickly on the academic front.

Some of you may plan on buying a vehicle or an appliance. You will take positive steps to keep fit and healthy.

Love Focus: Those in love are in for a satisfying time.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) An out-of-town drive and a short vacation is likely to rejuvenate you. House owners may find a suitable tenant for their property. There will be ample opportunity for bettering your grade on the academic front. Be particular about hygiene, especially if eating out. You may have to think up some new ideas for increasing earnings. A task you are expected to complete at work may require outside assistance.

Love Focus: A sweet surprise from your partner can brighten your day!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Regular workouts may be taken up by those leading a sedentary life for fitness. You will need to keep expenses within limits in a new project. Support expected from colleagues may not be readily forthcoming at work, so keep your alternate plan ready. A family member may become adamant over some issue and make you toe his or her line. An impending vacation is likely to keep you in a state of excitement. Pending paperwork concerning a property will be completed. Help on the academic front will come to those seeking it.

Love Focus: A romantic opportunity is likely to come your way in the most unexpected manner!

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Monetary problems become a thing of the past. Health needs care. On the professional front, seniors are likely to punch holes in a job you thought was well done. Be tactful with a short-tempered family member. Long-distance travellers will need to maintain a brisk pace. Those in the property business can find the day profitable. An event may need to be planned out in detail.

Love Focus: You will need to make love grow in your relationship, since nothing happens automatically in romance.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026