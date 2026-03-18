Horoscope Today, March 18, 2026: Something unforeseen may delay your current efforts on the professional front

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20) You may need to speak up for someone, so don’t run away from it! Progress on a long-awaited professional matter brings reassurance. The academic front looks bright, as you are able to give a good account of yourself. Be judicious in putting money in betting or speculation. You will need to prevent someone you dislike from latching on to you in an outing. Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for March 18, 2026 (Freepik)

Love Focus: Soft corner for a workplace colleague shows signs of turning into romance.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) This is a great day for you, when you finally get your way. You will feel proud of something achieved at work. Great opportunities await you on the academic front. Your resolve to become fit is likely to bring positive results on the health front. Money will no longer be a problem, as you spend wisely and focus on saving. A new acquisition will meet your aim of keeping up with the Joneses.

Love Focus: Making plans together with your lover is possible and will be exciting.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) If you are waiting for a favourable outcome of something important, it is time to rejoice! Dedicated workplace efforts will attract recognition from influential decision makers. An alternative medicine may give relief from an ailment. Academic pursuits will prove fruitful and get you nearer your goal. The chance of setting up a new house may soon come. A brief getaway may unexpectedly fit into select schedules soon.

Love Focus: You are likely to find your partner loving and caring.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Social circles stay active with conversations, invites, connections, and shifting dynamics. Something unforeseen may delay your current efforts on the professional front. Think through any responsibility entrusted to you at the beginning to avoid any hitches afterwards. You will need to prioritise things on the home front, so as not to miss out on anything important. Changes that you desire at home may not be agreed to by others. Longing for a loved one may give you sleepless nights.

Love Focus: Your caring nature will help your relationship to blossom.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Someone may get in your way to prevent you from achieving what you desire, so wise up to it. Social plans emerge, reconnecting you with familiar faces beyond home. Saving may be on your mind, and you will not hesitate to cut corners and become ultra-economical. Doing up the house can be on the minds of some homemakers. Moving to a new location will be like a breath of fresh air. A pub party or a movie may keep you entertained.

Love Focus: Tying the knot can cross the minds of those in love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Outstanding work on the professional front may line you up for an award or recognition. Your excellent preparation will find you leading the pack on the academic front. Celebrating an event at home is possible today. Wise investments are likely to secure excellent returns for the future, so don’t delay. Health remains satisfactory, but with effort on your part. Property matters tilt your way, bringing a positive, long-awaited resolution.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, and you may make special efforts to make the evening romantic!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Golden

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Try to remain cool, as you may face many annoying situations. Steady recovery can be expected by those suffering from an ailment. Extending a helping hand to others may not get you the expected regard, so don’t overdo it. Something going wrong in the office may have to be nipped in the bud, but don’t become a martyr. Your plans for a family gathering may not materialise due to the non-availability of others.

Love Focus: Lover may surprise you with some original ideas on the romantic front, so simply follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Beige

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) A smart self-promotion idea emerges, boosting visibility and professional gains.

You are likely to motivate those around you for a trip and add to your enjoyment. Some homemakers might plan a home refresh or reorganisation soon. A social contact may quietly rely on your support today. A worry keeping you on tenterhooks will disappear.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to let their hair down and have fun.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Some of you may be running behind schedule in submitting a project or an assignment. If you are stuck in the midst of something important, there is no harm in asking for help. Your efforts to mingle socially may not immediately materialise. Focused effort now is essential to maintain momentum in studies. A journey by road will prove most exciting.

Love Focus: New affection vibes move closer for hearts craving connection.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Keep the longing for someone or something in your heart, and don’t do anything impulsive. Your sound logic is likely to win the day for you on the professional front. You may get invited to a party or a function that promises an opportunity to network. Spending quality time with family is possible today and will enhance togetherness. Beginners starting workouts can unlock surprisingly strong gains very quickly.

Love Focus: Turn on your charm on the romantic front and rejoice!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Take suggestions and opinions before you set out on a new course. Those feeling under the weather will once again start enjoying good health. Good savings promise to keep your financial boat from rocking. Building the right connections can significantly boost your academic progress. Higher-ups will be happy with your performance at work. You may have mixed feelings about someone in your social circle, so observe more closely.

Love Focus: Love dreams edge closer, timing aligns to fulfil heartfelt desires.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) You can expect total recovery from an ailment that has been troubling you for long. Close supervision may be required for something initiated by you on the professional front. Don’t follow others blindly, especially in matters involving finance. Studies may slow briefly, so discipline and sharper focus become essential. Maintain a helping attitude on the social front, as someone close may genuinely need it.

Love Focus: Spending time with your lover in the lap of nature is indicated.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026