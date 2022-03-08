Leo Horoscope predictions for March 8: It's your day for monetary gains

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Day seems to be suitable for investment purposes, so use your finances wisely. Property dealers may have a lucky day and achieve their target. Everything seems to be in sync, you just need to be extra cautious on the professional front. Rivals may try to put hurdles on your way to achieve professional goals. If it is about your new business growth, you should change your marketing strategy.

Nothing complicated is foreseen on the love front, now is the right time to take your relationship to the next level. Leisure or business trips may turn out wonderful and beneficial.

What else is there to know about the day? Find out below

Leo Finance Today:

This is an excellent day on the financial front and you may think about new investment and income options. You may buy a house or office space and spend a lot on interior decoration.

Leo Family Today:

This is going to be a good day on the domestic front and you may enjoy a wonderful day with kids and spouse. Parents may visit you and make you feel happy and content with warmth of their love for you and your family.

Leo Career Today:

This is not a favorable day on the work front, so be cautious while signing a contract or business deals. Your mind may be occupied with other stuff and it may hamper peace of mind. Try to join professional courses in order to get good career opportunities.

Leo Health Today:

Your energy and positive mindset may help you take some initiatives in organizing your office and house. Some may shift to new locations. You may meet new people today who may help you with your profession.

Leo Love Life Today:

Things are going well on the love front, now you need to try some new things to add more excitement to your marriage and love life. Romance is in the air, but you will have to bring lover in mood for it!

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Color: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

