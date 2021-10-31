Leo Daily Horoscope for October 31: Don't be a couch potato

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Today, you will make best use of your creative talent and do things that make you happy instead of doing them out of obligation. That will not only help you get ahead of competition but will also benefit you on a professional and personal level. manisha Your listening skills, coupled with your honesty will win you friends, who will stand by you through thick and thin. Today, you are likely to devote much of your time to generous causes and deeds. Some of your impulsive decisions might make you regret later; so be wary of your emotions. Avoid laziness and feelings of envy to be contented in things you do.

Leo Finance Today

On the monetary front, your previous investments will bring handsome returns. This will prepare you for a bleak period of financial uncertainty in the coming days. A new business venture is likely to be profitable.

Leo Family Today

Your relationships with your loved ones are likely to improve today, which will make it easier to voice your opinion at home. Peace and calm will prevail on your domestic front, keeping everyone in a cheery mood.

Leo Career Today

Those related to media and technology will have a good day in their respective fields of work. On an average, your professional front is likely to be a bit unpredictable. Do not take things lying low at work and prove your worth.

Leo Health Today

You will be bogged down by your busy work schedules, which is likely to affect your physical and mental health in a negative way. Spiritual healing will help you calm your mind and light exercises will keep you fit.

Leo Love Life Today

It is likely that singles, who are ready to mingle, will find love in an unexpected place! You will find love in an old friend, who you secretly adored before. Nurture this new relationship as it is likely to culminate into marriage.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026