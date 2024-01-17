close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 17, 2024 advises to change your health routine

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 17, 2024 advises to change your health routine

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 17, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for Jan 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be careful to settle the disputes in the love affair.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, discipline is what makes you

Be careful to settle the disputes in the love affair. Office life will be chaotic but productive. Handle minor health and wealth issues for a happy day.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, January 17, 2024: Handle minor health and wealth issues for a happy day.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, January 17, 2024: Handle minor health and wealth issues for a happy day.

Spend more time with the lover to shower affection and settle disputes. Handle official challenges today to prove your potential. Both health and wealth may have minor issues but you will succeed in handling them.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of love today. Despite minor frictions in the relationship, you will be happy while spending time with your partner. Skip old disagreements and focus on today’s happy moments. Those who are keen to marry can discuss the topic with their parents. Your family accepts the relationship today. Some Leos will get back into an old love affair which can bring happiness. However, married Leos must avoid this as their marital life will be in danger.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

You will be settled in the job and this will also bring in productivity. Team workers need to ensure there is a sink with the rest of the members and this will reflect in the performance. Complete all the tasks on time and confirm client satisfaction. Some salespeople will travel today. IT professionals will need to renegotiate with clients over the end result. Avoid office politics and you should be smart enough to negotiate with the team members while handling team tasks.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues in the first part of the day will stop you from major financial decisions. Be careful while spending high. You may prefer investing in mutual funds and fixed deposits today. However, do not go for shares and speculative business. It is good to have control over the expenditure and you should also not lend a big amount to someone.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Handle all health-related issues with care. Practice yoga or meditation and start walking in the morning or evening at a park. To avoid a risky situation, make sure that you are extra cautious on the road and obey all the traffic laws. Some Leos will develop breath-related issues which will require consulting a doctor in the second part of the day.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

