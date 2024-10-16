Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 16, 2024 astro tip for financial gains
Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep the cards close to the chest
Look for exciting moments in love. Resolve the challenges at work and take up new tasks that will prove the professional mettle. Wealth & health are positive.
Cut down personal egos for a happy relationship. You should be ready to take up new tasks at work and each one will help you professionally grow. Both health and wealth are positive today.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
Minor relationship issues can be there and this may also lead to chaos. Do not get into the personal space of the lover as this may cause friction in the love life. Some females will prefer to break up as the relationship is getting toxic. Office romance may sound good in books and movies but may not give positive results in the personal life. Male Leos must also avoid extramarital affairs today. Married females may conceive today. Single Leos should wait for a day or two to propose.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
Overcome the challenges at the office on a positive note. You are the company’s ‘go-getter’ person and ensure you keep up the reputation. There can be allegations against you but do not get into a rebellious mode and instead take a positive approach to overcome this crisis. Some authors will get their work published while salespersons will succeed in making new potential clients. Businessmen need to wait till the second half of the day to make crucial business decisions. Students appearing for the examination will be fortunate today.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
You are lucky in terms of money. Wealth will flow in, letting you make good purchases. However, your priority should be to save for the rainy day. The second part of the day is good to transfer money to a sibling’s account. However, do not lend a huge amount to anyone as getting it back will be a tough task. Also, stay away from borrowing.
Leo Health Horoscope Today
Take care of your health as there can be complications today. Some Leos will develop cough-related issues while females working in the kitchen may develop cuts while chopping vegetables or fruits. Avoid walking through slippery areas. Some seniors will develop disk-related issues while you should also be careful about diet issues. You may also join a gym session today.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
