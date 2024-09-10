 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 10, 2024 predicts crucial assignments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 10, 2024 predicts crucial assignments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 10, 2024 01:48 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for September 10, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Take up new responsibilities at work and set new professional goals.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No challenge poses a risk today

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 10, 2024. Love life will be strong today. Financial success also promises a good lifestyle.
Resolve the romance-related issues. Share emotions today & keep the love growing. Professional success is another takeaway. Both finance & health are good.

Take up new responsibilities at work and set new professional goals. Love life will be strong today. Financial success also promises a good lifestyle. No major health issue will trouble you.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

cWhile you spend time with the lover, avoid digging into the past that may hurt the partner. Value the love affair and shower affection unconditionally. Your ex-lover may try to come back but ensure the current relationship is safe. Married Leos need to give their partner personal space and refrain away from imposing decisions on them. Single natives may find a new love today. Those who want to analyze whether the relationship is good to be taken ahead can do it as the day is auspicious.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Utilize your skills to ensure professional growth. Your discipline will work in your favor while leading a team on crucial assignments. Junior team members will have opportunities to prove their mettle today. Job seekers can be optimistic as they may find a good job today. Some healthcare, as well as IT professionals, will have opportunities to move abroad. Students appearing for entrance examinations will also succeed today. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for expansion to foreign locations.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will exist today. A previous investment will bring in a good return. Some Leos will buy a vehicle or will renovate the house. You may also provide money to charity or contribute to a celebration within the office or family. If you are keen to do stock business, learn the tips from an expert. Businessmen will succeed in clearing all dues in the second part of the day.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Health is your priority today. Those who have asthma-related issues must be careful while venturing into dusty areas. Those who are into sports may develop minor injuries. Children playing outside can develop bruises that will not be serious. Be careful while using the staircase. Females should be careful while lifting heavy objects.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
