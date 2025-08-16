Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
Leo Horoscope Today for August 16, 2025: Monetary status may be intact

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 04:04 am IST

Leo Daily Horoscope Today: Monetary status is intact, while health demands more attention.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep controversies at bay

Keep the lover happy by settling the existing issues. Overcome the professional challenges through discipline today. Financial prosperity also exists today.

Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Ensure you spend more time with your lover. Settle the professional issues and strive to give better results. Monetary status is intact, while health demands more attention.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

You should be ready to face minor issues related to egos. There will also be arguments over the attitude, and it is crucial to have open communication. Some natives will also resolve old issues with the ex-lover, which will mark the restarting of an old love affair. Married females will need to maintain a cordial relationship with their in-laws. It is also crucial to avoid the interference of a third person in the love affair, which will invite trouble in the coming days.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be diligent in your work and express your opinions at team meetings. You should also be ready to face criticism. This will be mostly visible in jobs where creativity is paramount. Your team leader or manager will have issues with you and take the initiative to settle this before things go out of control. Those who have job interviews lined up for today can confidently attend them. Students will be happy to know that they will crack the examinations today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity in life permits smart investments, and you may consider the stock market as well as mutual funds. Today is also a good day to resolve a financial issue with a friend or relative. Some females will also inherit a part of the family property. Traders will see good monetary returns, and there will also be success in clearing the pending dues.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues may come up, and this may impact routine life. You may have issues associated with skin or teeth. Seniors will have bone-related issues and may require consulting a doctor. Viral fever, sore throat, and headache will be common. If you make any travel plans, ensure the first-aid box is with you. Children should also be careful while playing with heavy objects.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
