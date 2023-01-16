Leo Horoscope Today, January 16, 2023: Cut back on excessive expenditure

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Daily Astrological Predictionsa says, You may have to behave like a penny-pitcher today because you might feel a little tight with your finances. You would have to take care and cut back on excessive expenditure. Investments made in real estate may not yield handsome returns. Your mind seems to be a little stressed because of the way things are turning around. Your body feels active but you might feel a little weakness in your stomach. Your professional life seems to be quite stable right now as you deliver what is expected out of you. your colleagues may extend a helping hand and ease your difficulties at work. Your relatives are likely to call and you may have to speak with family member you don’t like. The day indicates no such hurdles on the romantic front as you discuss each and every detail with your partner. The timing is perfect to go out and indulge in some sport activities like swimming and scuba diving as it can be a real mood changer.

Leo Finance Today:

You might have to think twice before spending as you struggle with finances. Thinking about an emergency fund and creating a back up plan might be on your radar today. You can think of investing in stable streams such as mutual funds.

Leo Family Today:

Getting a call from a relative is likely to upset you as they ask some unwarranted questions. You may have to struggle to put your point forward as your family members try to dissuade you from taking a step in your career.

Leo Career Today:

Life at the work front seems to be quite comfortable right now. Your friends at work are going to be quite helpful. You will be partaking in some bonding activities and lighten the difficult atmosphere at work.

Leo Health Today:

You might have to take extensive care of your mental health as you might feel burdened with anxiety and negative thoughts. Keeping your body active can really help you feel better. Try doing some morning exercises and breathing work.

Leo Love Today:

Deep conversations with your partner are likely to create a harmonious relationship. Engaging in some bonding activities can really take your relationship to the next level. You may expect peace and comfort with your partner right now.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

