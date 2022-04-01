Leo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 1

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are a free bird and no social boundaries can stop or curtail your flight. In a true sense, you are a free-spirited soul. Positivity and energy is something that you spread in the lives of your loved ones. Without any hesitation and reservations, you have been adapting to changes with so much ease and comfort. Continue following your heart because that makes you a very special person. You are advised to ignore those being judgemental about you both in your professional and personal life. Things around you may look difficult at the beginning but with your dedication, you may conquer all the hurdles that are likely to come your way. Adventure is calling! Leo is a very strong sign and you love adventure. You must consider exploring lesser-explored places this time. Get ready for a fun-filled trip with your friends. If you have been planning to invest then buying a new property can be exceptionally beneficial. However, you consider investing in immovable property as well.

Leo Finance Today

You are likely to see new and unexpected profits that will be the result of your long-term planning and savings. The profit may strengthen your bank balance and your financial standing. You must concentrate on saving more than ever.

Leo Family Today

You are likely to meet a distant relative after almost a decade and the arrival of this guest is likely to make things jubilant in the family. The mood of your parents will be upbeat. You are advised to enjoy the moments and spend more time with your family.

Leo Career Today

Stay calm and happy at your workplace as all the matters are in your favour and you are likely to have a great at work. Your dedication and commitment may be rewarded today. Your seniors are likely to be happy with your new project.

Leo Health Today

Do not indulge in unhealthy habits and re-examine the intensity of your daily workout. You must keep a check on your diet plan and maintain a disciplined schedule. Your doctor has been are advising you to avoid skipping meals and now you must follow the advice.

Leo Love Life Today

The day is great to plan a romantic candlelight dinner with your special friend. Resolve all your disputes with your spouse and it is likely to bring a pleasant change in your married life and you may notice a positive in your relationship.



Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream