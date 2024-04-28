 Leo Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 advises to be health consicious | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi
Leo Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 advises to be health consicious

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 28, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo weekly horoscope for April 28th-3rd May , 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Health is also positive.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, the love life will be good and you will spare time for a relationship

The love life will be good and you will spare time for a relationship. Handle new challenges at work to prove your mettle. Both wealth and health are positive. Enjoy a happy romantic relationship and also put in effort to perform the best at work. Financial prosperity permits smart monetary decisions this week. Health is also positive. 

Leo Love Horoscope This Week 

No serious issue will hamper the relationship this week. There will be cooperation from the partner in both personal and professional life. Spend more time with your lover and get into adventurous activities that you both will love. Marriage is also on the cards. This is also a period to rekindle the past relationship as you may meet up with your ex-flame. However, married Leos need to be careful as this may impact family life. 

Leo Career Horoscope This Week 

You are fortunate to have plenty of opportunities to prove your professional mettle. IT, healthcare, hospitality, design, and banking professionals will find opportunities to relocate abroad. Those who are keen to switch jobs can attend interviews. Your seniors will recommend you for an appraisal. Entrepreneurs can seriously consider expanding the business but ensure you have trustworthy partners. Do not hesitate to present new ideas and promoters will come in, which will help you expand the trade to new territories, including foreign lands.

 

Leo Money Horoscope This Week 

Be cool when it comes to money. You will sell off a property or will buy one. An additional income job will also bring in money. Some Leos will be happy to resolve a financial issue with a sibling. You may inherit a property while some seniors will be serious about dividing the property among children. You may also provide financial help to a needy friend. 

 

Leo Health Horoscope This Week 

Though minor infections will affect the eyes or nose, your general health will be good. Seniors should be careful while using the staircase. Avoid driving a car at a high speed, especially during evening hours. Those who have diabetes may require visiting a doctor in the first half of the week. Take a walk in the mornings or sit under a tree for some time which will keep you rejuvenated for the entire day. 

 

Leo Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  •  Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  •  Symbol: Lion
  •  Element: Fire
  •  Body Part: Heart &amp; Spine
  •  Sign Ruler: Sun
  •  Lucky Day: Sunday
  •  Lucky Color: Golden
  •  Lucky Number: 19
  •  Lucky Stone: Ruby

 

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  •  Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology &amp; Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

