Leo Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 advises to be health consicious

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, the love life will be good and you will spare time for a relationship The love life will be good and you will spare time for a relationship. Handle new challenges at work to prove your mettle. Both wealth and health are positive. Enjoy a happy romantic relationship and also put in effort to perform the best at work. Financial prosperity permits smart monetary decisions this week. Health is also positive. Weekly Horoscope Leo, Today, April 28: Both wealth and health are positive.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

No serious issue will hamper the relationship this week. There will be cooperation from the partner in both personal and professional life. Spend more time with your lover and get into adventurous activities that you both will love. Marriage is also on the cards. This is also a period to rekindle the past relationship as you may meet up with your ex-flame. However, married Leos need to be careful as this may impact family life.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate to have plenty of opportunities to prove your professional mettle. IT, healthcare, hospitality, design, and banking professionals will find opportunities to relocate abroad. Those who are keen to switch jobs can attend interviews. Your seniors will recommend you for an appraisal. Entrepreneurs can seriously consider expanding the business but ensure you have trustworthy partners. Do not hesitate to present new ideas and promoters will come in, which will help you expand the trade to new territories, including foreign lands.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Be cool when it comes to money. You will sell off a property or will buy one. An additional income job will also bring in money. Some Leos will be happy to resolve a financial issue with a sibling. You may inherit a property while some seniors will be serious about dividing the property among children. You may also provide financial help to a needy friend.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Though minor infections will affect the eyes or nose, your general health will be good. Seniors should be careful while using the staircase. Avoid driving a car at a high speed, especially during evening hours. Those who have diabetes may require visiting a doctor in the first half of the week. Take a walk in the mornings or sit under a tree for some time which will keep you rejuvenated for the entire day.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)