Leo Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14, 2024 advises to avoid illicit romances
Read Leo weekly horoscope for April 7-14, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Both health and wealth will also be good.
Leo – 23rd July to 22nd August)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you will be good in terms of wealth & consider saving more than expenditure.
Look for pleasant moments in romance this week and be productive at the office. You will be good in terms of wealth & consider saving more than expenditure. Stay happy in your love life. Be productive at the office and ensure you do not get into trouble at team meetings. Both health and wealth will also be good.
Leo Love Horoscope This Week
The first part of the week is good for expressing your emotions. You will receive a positive response from the crush. Those who are already in love can take the relationship to the next level. Some troubles may exist in long-distance relationships and you may resolve them through open discussion. Spend more time with the lover and always praise the partner for success in both personal and official achievements. Those who are married should stay away from extramarital love affairs.
Leo Career Horoscope This Week
Be ready to handle a new project and consider this as a golden opportunity to climb the ladders of career success. You may be a victim of office politics and it is vital to eschew gossip and stay in the good book of the management. Those who are keen to switch jobs can put down the paper in the first part of the week. Students will clear examinations and some government employees will also see a location change.
Leo Money Horoscope This Week
You need to be careful in the first part of the week as the financial returns may not be as good as per your expectations. It is wise to avoid blind investments and instead go for expert help. Some Leos will buy a property or a vehicle in the first half of the week. You may spend money for personal happiness but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things and saving is also crucial in the long run.
Leo Health Horoscope This Week
No major medical issue will come up his week. Take a walk in the mornings or sit under a tree for some time which will keep you rejuvenated for the entire day. Some Leos will develop viral fever or sore throat that may not be serious enough to have an impact on their routine life.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology &Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
