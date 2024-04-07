Leo Weekly Horoscope Today, April 7-14, 2024 advises to avoid illicit romances

Leo – 23rd July to 22nd August) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you will be good in terms of wealth & consider saving more than expenditure. Look for pleasant moments in romance this week and be productive at the office. You will be good in terms of wealth & consider saving more than expenditure. Stay happy in your love life. Be productive at the office and ensure you do not get into trouble at team meetings. Both health and wealth will also be good. Weekly Horoscope Leo, April 7 to 17, 2024: Stay happy in your love life.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

The first part of the week is good for expressing your emotions. You will receive a positive response from the crush. Those who are already in love can take the relationship to the next level. Some troubles may exist in long-distance relationships and you may resolve them through open discussion. Spend more time with the lover and always praise the partner for success in both personal and official achievements. Those who are married should stay away from extramarital love affairs.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Be ready to handle a new project and consider this as a golden opportunity to climb the ladders of career success. You may be a victim of office politics and it is vital to eschew gossip and stay in the good book of the management. Those who are keen to switch jobs can put down the paper in the first part of the week. Students will clear examinations and some government employees will also see a location change.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

You need to be careful in the first part of the week as the financial returns may not be as good as per your expectations. It is wise to avoid blind investments and instead go for expert help. Some Leos will buy a property or a vehicle in the first half of the week. You may spend money for personal happiness but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things and saving is also crucial in the long run.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will come up his week. Take a walk in the mornings or sit under a tree for some time which will keep you rejuvenated for the entire day. Some Leos will develop viral fever or sore throat that may not be serious enough to have an impact on their routine life.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology &Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)