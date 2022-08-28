Libra Daily Horoscope for August 28, 2022: A positive phase in career

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) Libra natives are likely to see a positive phase in their careers. Make sure you don’t forget to motivate and guide enthusiastic and inquisitive minds at the workplace. Your enormous confidence would help in enjoying a healthy life. Light physical and breathing exercises are likely to give a boost to your immune system if you maintain regularity. Financial difficulties could be a blessing in disguise as you start saving money. Also, the monetary position is likely to improve very soon. Developing a secret love affair would enable Libra natives to enjoy the ecstasies of life. Pack your bags and be ready for an amazing holiday. Some of you are likely to feel torn between the real world and spiritual perspectives. Your dream of the new house might be full filled now as you zero in on a perfect location. You need to keep an eye on hidden enemies as they try to spread rumors about you.

Libra Finance Today Libra businessmen are likely to face tough competition in the retail sector. Adopting a new approach may bring success in your endeavors. An expert would guide to invest surplus money in some lucrative schemes. You may get serious about savings.

Libra Family Today The family’s timely support would unburden Libra natives from a big worry. Moreover, your friends and family will be of great support if you are trying for higher office or promotion. Matrimonial alliance for eligible bachelors in the family brings joy to all.

Libra Career Today Subordinate staff may successfully implement their ideas or suggestions for improvement in work. Because you will be working in a competitive environment, you should continue to study and improve your abilities.

Libra Health Today Today is a fantastic day for Libra natives’ health. They might be able to overcome a health problem while also achieving their exercise goals. For some people, switching to a vegan diet may be beneficial.

Libra Love Life Today Libra natives succeed in developing trust in romance by enjoying the company of their partner. Spending some golden moments in the company of a romantic partner would bring immense happiness today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

