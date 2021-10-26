Libra Daily Horoscope for Oct 26: Keep a check on your health!

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libras are courageous souls who do not think twice to take a daring move for the principal deeds. They are most focused towards their work. Libras time consciousness and their passion towards their career makes them successful in life. They are also honest creatures and talk what's in their head and don't bother much about how others might take it. They are also are good at debating. They are also capable of making friends without being pretentious at all. Libras are ruled by Venus, they have as much charm and beauty which makes them the attractive signs of zodiac. Libras may not have an exciting day as such, but as far as your finances and profession is concerned good things might happen to you. Your time with your partner could be a little exhausting as it may involve arguments. Having seen the gist of the overall day, now let’s see the rest of the part of or the day.

Libra Finance Today

Although there would be a moderate inflow of cash today, yet a good success rate will be observed.

Libra Family Today

The disputes between you and your sibling might fade away and your relationship might rejuvenate. People living away from their family may miss your family very badly.

Libra Career Today

If you are looking for a new opportunity, you can expect a good offer today. Traders may find an exciting IPO to make handsome money. Do check out and follow up on that Libras.

Libra Health Today

You may come across a viable solution for your ongoing body ache which might eventually reduce your ailment. You may keep a track on your daily progress and expect quite good results along the way.

Libra Love Life Today

Those newly in love might face an unfavorable situation today. Spouse may not be in a good mood – find out why?

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026