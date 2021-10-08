Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope for Oct 8: Hardwork will pay off
Libra Daily Horoscope for Oct 8: Hardwork will pay off

  • Dear Libra, you will invest time in self-betterment and will spend time learning and gathering knowledge. Likely to make steady progress on the professional front.
Get out and explore the unknown in the lap of nature.
Published on Oct 08, 2021 12:21 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) 

The day indicates adventure and travel for you. Get out and explore the unknown in the lap of nature. Problems that troubled you for the past few weeks are likely to be resolved with ease today, much to the admiration of your near and dear ones. You will invest your time in self-betterment and will spend time learning and gathering knowledge and pursuing your hobbies. Some fresh challenges are on the cards for you, but your unyielding attitude will help you face them head-on and come up with trumps. Do not let minor setbacks slow you down. They will only act as roadblocks on your path to success. Your circle of friends is set to become bigger, adding to your assets. 

Libra Finance Today 

Your financial position will be strong today and you are likely to add to your wealth by means of investments in an immovable asset. Your extra source of income is also set to bring you monetary gains. 

Libra Family Today 

On the family front, you are likely to get into conflicts with your elders over trivial issues. Understanding your loved ones with a changed attitude will help you restore domestic peace and harmony. 

Libra Career Today 

You are likely to make steady progress on the professional front with your persistent efforts, which will be noticed by your bosses. Your hard work will bring better outcomes and you will be suitably for it. 

Libra Health Today 

You will have to take good care of your health, as it is likely that you will keep falling ill frequently. Seek immediate medical attention to get rid of the ailment once and for all. Practising breathing exercises will help you relax. 

Libra Love Life Today 

On the romantic front, you will have to let go of your stubbornness to enjoy the pleasures of a love life. Your beloved will be demanding at this time and ignoring their needs will lead to clashes. 

Lucky Number: 18 

Lucky Colour: Chocolate 

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma 

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com 

Url: www.askmanisha.comwww.premastrologer.com 

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

