Love and Relationship Horoscope for February 18, 2022

Aries: You have been restraining yourself quite a lot just to accommodate your partner’s interests. But today you may feel the need to vent out your thoughts. It would be better if you can find a way to express this without losing control altogether. Set your boundaries and don’t allow your loved ones, even your romantic partner, to breach them without your approval.

Taurus: Your energy and enthusiasm in your love life may be fizzling out slowly. Focus on petty details and mundane aspects of life by your partner may force you to look the other way. You miss the stimulating conversations you used to have earlier. Better to speak to your partner about this and find a mid-way to keep the relationship going.

Gemini: You need to be more proactive and responsible when it comes to your current relationship.Your partner may have been wanting to speak to you regarding this but you seem to be evading it. It is time to take things in your hand and steer this relationship in the right direction before it is too late. Meet up and sort this out.

Cancer: The thought of long-term commitment in your existing relationship is turning out to be a strong possibility. Your relationship has everything that you desire which is why you may be thinking of a stronger commitment. Explore your partner’s thoughts on this and take a decision accordingly. Take time if required.

Leo: Those who are single are likely to bump into an interesting prospect. It could be an old friend or a secret admirer who would approach you on some pretext. Look out for the signal and you will be able to identify them. Those in a relationship should trust their intuition while taking family

decisions. Let your partner hog the limelight.

Virgo: There will be a mood of celebration in your personal life. You can get an unexpected romantic gesture from your partner which will make you excited. Enjoy this phase as you are worth the affection being showered on you. You could hear news of a wedding of someone in your friend circle which will rekindle similar aspirations within you.

Libra: Those who are single should stay hopeful. Look your best and let confidence ooze out of your personality and body language. Look out for a new connection as you plan to go out in some social gathering. Those committed will hear of some good news in their professional life. A celebration with your partner will make the moment sweeter.

Scorpio: Don’t be reluctant in seeking help or advise from your near and dear ones when it comes to love issues. Open up about your problems and you will get a valuable advice that will transform your existing relationship. Those committed should plan an adventurous outing with their family and cherish the fascinating prospects.

Sagittarius: You only get one life, so why regret your decisions. Learn from your mistakes and move on. Singles should make themselves available and be open to meeting new people. Free your time and do something fun with friends. Those committed should not always look to be nice to their partner and also let them take up more of the family responsibility.

Capricorn: Don’t be an idealist in your life. Love and romance have their place, but so does other aspects of your daily life. Maintain a balance between all aspects of your life and devote time equally. This will allow your partner to take on the role of a caretaker. They will understand and respect your decision which will add on to your mutual bonding.

Aquarius: Look up and speak your mind whenever required. Get down to the core of your wants and voice them to your partner. Have a constructive discussion around where both of you need to get better. Singles should channelise their thoughts by penning down their feelings and elaborating on their relationship goals to attract the right partner.

Pisces: You are a deep soul who appreciates, introspects and reflects about yourself as well as the environment around you. Love is a beautiful experience, but it can also hurt at times, especiallywhen your expectations are not being met. Communication is the key here which will help attract positivity to your life. Stay focused on your goals.

