Pisces Daily Horoscope for Feb 07: Tread with caution

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, auspicious circumstances may be on your cards and you are likely to reap their benefits. Your well-planned strategies may keep you in an upbeat mood and you are likely to be able to handle stressful situations with ease. De-cluttering your mind of negative thoughts may help you maintain an optimistic outlook. This may bring you leadership roles. You are likely to get opportunities to execute your previous plans today, which may give you maximum profits. Incomplete tasks may be completed easily. You are likely to make some life-altering decisions, which may be in the best interest of everyone. Travelling for business or leisure may give you a chance to relax and calm your mind. Property matters may be subjected to risks. You may need to tread with caution.

Pisces Finance Today

On the economic front, a land you purchased may bring unexpected profits. However, spending too much money on unnecessary items may pinch your pocket. Careful budget planning may be required beforehand.

Pisces Family Today

On the domestic front, arguments with elders may spoil everyone’s mood. This may affect children negatively. Devote more time towards understanding the needs of your loved ones to strengthen your homely ties.

Pisces Career Today

On the professional front, your performance is likely to impress your bosses. This may give you a chance to explore your hidden talents. An advancement course may keep you ahead of your rivals, bringing you laurels and a bonus.

Pisces Health Today

On the health front, proper rest, good food and yoga may help you attain overall wellbeing. Some of you may take keen interest in spiritual healing to relieve stress and relax. Physical activity may keep you fit.

Pisces Love Life Today

On the romantic front, planning fun activities with your significant other may give you a chance to get closer to them and understand them better. A fun trip together is likely to give you moments of intimacy and happiness.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Electric Grey

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026