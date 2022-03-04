Pisces Daily Horoscope for March 4: Charts say a romantic day!

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Filled with positive energy, you should not hesitate in taking the extra risk in order to deliver exceptional results. It is a wonderful time to take the lead in projects and bottleneck activities and deliver best results; stars will favor your success. Your family and friends will be supportive of you and extend guidance whenever needed. You may find that your ability to make friends is greatly enhanced. Enjoy this time in your life. Find time for your hobbies and for leisure to refresh your mind and mood. Socially, you will develop new contacts with good networking. Short journeys and travels are expected to bring great results today. Go ahead with a property deal only if it is either very urgent or unavoidable. You may end up with wrong end of the stick if you are not careful. Students will be able to crack an important examination or test.

Pisces Finance Today

You may have better monetary gain in foreign countries, so go ahead with that project you may have been contemplating for long now. Those of you in business will see profits increasing as you strategy to increase footfalls and visibility succeed.

Pisces Family Today

Your family environment is likely to be happy as you successfully organize a grand celebration at home, so enjoy the positive vibe to the full. Your status will increase in your family as you make efforts to be understanding and approachable.

Pisces Career Today

Some you may see good progress in your career and you may also get a coveted promotion at your workplace. Your relationship with seniors too may improve. Those in a job will feel comfortable in their positions and the work assigned to them.

Pisces Health Today

You will be inclined towards spiritualism and you could take active part in spiritual activity. This will enhance mental strength. Those of you working to improve your posture may see positive results of your efforts.

Pisces Love Life Today

Love is the air and on the cards. Those looking for a short romance may meet an interesting person today. This is a good day to share some intimate moments with your love interest. You are likely to get good response.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

