Pisces Horoscope predictions for March 8: Know how's your love life going

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

This is an excellent day on the work front, but you should take care of your health and personal relationships. Neglecting a minor health issue may cost you a lot, so try to consult with a specialist. Pisces, you love to work to achieve perfection and now its your time to get recognition and known as a perfectionist at work. All your hard work may pay off.

A business or leisure trip may not go as per your expectations. Weather condition or overspending may ruin the trip fun, but you should try to enjoy as much as you can. Those who have applied for leaves to visit their parents, they may get their leaves approved. Some may start house renovation work.

What else is there to unfold? Read ahead

Pisces Finance Today:

This is a moderate day on the financial front. You may have to help someone in financial need. Students may get scholarship or their education loan sanctioned without any delay.

Pisces Family Today:

This is the time to enjoy joy of being together with loved ones. A marriage or house warming party may keep you occupied all day long in attending guests or making arrangements.

Pisces Career Today:

Your excellent performance at work may get you reward and recognition. You have something that make you different and extra-ordinary from others, so keep it up and give your best at work.

Pisces Health Today:

Health does not seem good, so try to opt for healthy options to maintain your health. Spending a day at massage parlor can soothe you and make you feel refreshed.

Pisces Love Life Today:

You may be having a busy day at work and it may make it hard for you to give time to your spouse or lover. Your negligence may make your partner angry, so take care of it. Spending time with lover may prove difficult, but you will manage somehow.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Dark Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026