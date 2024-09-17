Pitru Paksha 2024: How it may impact your zodiac sign’s career and finances

Pitru Paksha 2024, which is being observed from 17th September to 2nd October, is a sacred period for honouring our ancestors. At the same time, it also brings powerful astrological influences that can profoundly affect our career and financial decisions. This year’s Pitru Paksha is particularly intense due to two significant astrological developments - the Sun-Ketu conjunction in Virgo and a Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on 18th September. Virgo and Pisces bring contrasting energies — Virgo focuses on practicality and order, while Pisces fosters intuition and emotional depth. The Sun-Ketu conjunction pushes for detachment and reevaluation. At the same time, the lunar eclipse in Pisces illuminates hidden truths, which can create potential shifts in how we approach our career and financial decisions. Let’s explore how these cosmic forces will impact your zodiac sign and what you can do to smoothen these challenges. Hindu pilgrims from Kolkata perform ‘pind-daan’ rituals for the salvation of their ancestors on the second day of Pitru Paksha in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Sanjay Kanojia / AFP)

Aries: One needs to leave behind the old patterns. If you have been working in a stagnant workplace, this is the right time to consider changing your career path. Disengage from workplace politics and look for solutions to optimise your work. The lunar eclipse may reveal the hitherto unknown aspects of your financial life. You may find out that there are unpaid bills or some expenses you did not anticipate. This is the right time to review your financial strategies and avoid engaging in unprofitable business ventures.

Taurus: You may feel detached from your creative projects for a while. This could be the best time to change and adopt new strategies if you are in a managerial position. The lunar eclipse can bring sudden financial gains or losses. It is time to review your investments, particularly those associated with group projects or friendships. Do not get carried away by your emotions when making the decision. Do not be too much in the quest for quick profits and engage in high-risk investments.

Gemini: You may feel compelled to re-evaluate your work-life situation. It is possible to experience changes in the home environment that may impact your career, including working from home or moving to another place of work. The lunar eclipse focuses on your personal and financial prosperity. This is a period of change in your career, and this is a good time to expect some financial gains if you are well-managed. Be mindful of the investments and refrain from making hasty decisions.

Cancer: You may feel out of touch with the regular work discourse and assignments. You may have some difficulties expressing your thoughts and ideas, but this period is perfect for reconsidering your communication strategy at work. The lunar eclipse might lead to some financial decisions regarding travelling. You might be tempted to invest in increasing your knowledge, but make sure such investments align with your financial goals.

Leo: You may be inclined to change your current streams of income. You may experience a lack of financial progress, which makes you look for other methods to make more money. The lunar eclipse can cause financial changes in partnerships or matters related to an inheritance. It is advisable to be careful with investments, especially those that involve other people’s money, as this period may bring about changes. Avoid wastage and strengthen one’s sources of income.

Virgo: This is a phase of reflection and contemplation. It may cause one to feel that they are not part of the working world and thus develop some questions regarding one's career. This is the time to reflect on whether the current job is something that one wants to do for the rest of one's life.

For those in a business partnership, this is the right time to evaluate the partnership's financial status. Concentrate on self-improvement and your choice of occupation.

Libra: You may be gripped by feeling out of place in the workplace. You may have a great urge to withdraw and rethink your career plans. It is a time to reflect and strategise rather than to implement and perform activities in the short run. One should be cautious with the expenditure, particularly on health or any other unforeseen expenses that may occur while doing regular duties at work. Focus on individual requirements and future savings.

Scorpio: The Sun-Ketu conjunction may make you feel out of place in group projects or anything related to community work. You may have to cut off some partnerships and opt for individual work. A lunar eclipse may lead to sudden financial gains associated with stock investments. One should be careful with investments and not indulge excessively in gambling or any other risky business during this time. Be conservative with investments.

Sagittarius: Sun-Ketu conjunction may result in a phase of career review. It may create a disconnection with the current job and make you doubt whether it is right for you.

A lunar eclipse might surprise you regarding property or home matters. Avoid buying a house or making any home-related expenses during this period. Spend some time reflecting on your career path. Do not make large purchases.

Capricorn: You may be interested in increasing your knowledge base, whether by taking classes or getting certification to help advance your career. You may be torn between pursuing further education or travelling for work. This is the time to contemplate how these activities fit into your vision. If you are considering getting a job in another country, you may do so. You may return to contracts that affect your cash position, particularly those involving short-term trading.



Aquarius: If you are involved in investing or business partnerships, this period may bring surprises. One should be careful when working with shared resources since there may be issues that are not easily seen. Be prepared to change your plans and adapt new strategies.

This is a good time for those in research, psychology or investigation to go deeper into their work.

The lunar eclipse might cause unexpected changes in your income. This could result from a previous blind spot to a financial opportunity.

Pisces: If you are involved in a business partnership or collaborative work, this period might bring some problems to the surface and make you wonder whether these partnerships are beneficial for your career. You might prefer to disengage from some alliances because they are irrelevant to your vision and mission. Avoid making new contracts or entering into new agreements during this time. It is a good time to invest in yourself. Think about the long-term capital, which will benefit your character and wallet.

