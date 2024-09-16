Pitru Paksha 2024: Date, timing, history, significance and all you need to know about Shradha

Pitru Paksha, also referred to as Pitri Paksha or Shraddha, is a significant period in the Hindu calendar devoted to paying homage to one's ancestors. This sacred time lasts for 16 lunar days during the month of Ashwin. It begins with the Pratipada Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. During this auspicious period, rituals and offerings are made to honour and remember departed ancestors, making it an essential time for paying respects to forefathers. From history to significance, scroll down to know more. (Also read: Anant Chaturdashi 2024: Date, timings, history, significance, puja rituals and all you need to know ) Pitru Paksha is dedicated to ancestor worship in Hinduism.(Pinterest)

Pitru Paksha 2024 Date and Timings

In 2024, Pitru Paksha will commence on Tuesday, September 17, and conclude on Wednesday, October 2. The observance begins with the Purnima Tithi (Full Moon) and concludes with the Amavasya Tithi (New Moon), marking the period for performing rituals to honour and remember ancestors. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are as follows:

Kutup Muhurat: 11:51 AM to 12:41 PM (Duration: 49 minutes)

Rohina Muhurat: 12:41 PM to 1:30 PM (Duration: 49 minutes)

Aparahna Kaal: 1:30 PM to 3:57 PM (Duration: 2 hours, 27 minutes)

Purnima Tithi starts: 11:44 AM on September 17, 2024.

Purnima Tithi finishes: 8:04 AM on September 18, 2024.

Pitru Paksha 2024 Significance

Pitru Paksha is considered an especially sacred time in Hinduism, during which individuals worship their ancestors with great devotion. It holds deep religious and spiritual significance as people offer prayers to their departed loved ones. It is a tradition during this period to invite Brahmins, both male and female, into one's home to offer them sattvik food and clothing.

Purity is of utmost importance, and these rituals should be performed with sincere intentions and heartfelt emotions. For those afflicted by Pitru Dosha, this period is a favourable time to seek relief by performing the Pitru Dosha Puja. The city of Gaya in Bihar is a renowned location for conducting this significant ritual.

Pitru Paksha 2024 Puja Rituals

Begin the rituals by waking up early and taking a bath. After cleansing, the house is cleaned, and sattvik food is prepared to invite a Brahmin to the home. The male member of the family performs the Pitru Tarpan, and food, clothing, and dakshina are offered to the Brahmin or priest. It is customary to receive his blessings by touching his feet. Additionally, feeding cows, dogs, and crows is considered highly auspicious. Performing Pitru Tarpan at Ganga Ghat is believed to be especially meritorious, which is why many people visit the Ganga Ghats for these sacred rituals.