Weekly Panchanga from September 13-19, 2024: Pitru Paksha, Onam, Sun Transit in Virgo, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week is a great time for spiritual reflection, cultural celebration, and planetary transit. This week, the Pitru Paksha, the ten days considered sacred to honor the ancestors will commence. Landing in the Ashwin month, this fortnight is ideal for doing puja to offer peace and blessings to the ancestors’ souls. At the same time, the joyous and colorful festival of Onam will be celebrated in full swing, particularly in the southern state of Kerala. Another large-scale festival is the immersion of Lord Ganesha statues, which signifies the conclusion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Last but not the least; the Sun’s transit in Virgo adds fresh energy. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : No auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week.

Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on September 13, Friday (06:05 AM to 09:35 PM) and September 19, Thursday (08:04 AM to 05:15 AM, Sep 20).

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurta is available this week on September 15, Sunday (06:12 PM to 06:07 AM, Sep 16) and September 16, Monday (06:07 AM to 03:10 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus enters Chitra Nakshatra on September 13 (Friday) at 03:00 AM

Sun enters Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra on September 13 (Friday) at 09:44 AM

Mercury enters Poorva Phalguni Nakshatra on September 14 (Saturday) at 06:50 AM

Sun transits Virgo sign on September 16 (Monday) at 07:52 PM

Venus transits Libra sign on September 18 (Wednesday) at 02:04 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Parsva Ekadashi (September 14, Saturday): Parsva Ekadashi will be observed on 14th September 2024, which is Lord Vishnu’s special day. During Chaturmas, Lord Vishnu shifts to his other side while lying down. They are known to fast, pray, and even ask for blessings for business success and spiritual progress.

Vamana Jayanti (September 15, Sunday): Vamana Jayanti is observed on Bhadrapada Shukla Dwadashi, which is the birth anniversary of Lord Vishnu’s Vamana avatar. This day is dedicated to his avatar in human form to vanquish the demon king Bali and bring back order to the world.

Bhuvaneshvari Jayanti (September 15, Sunday): On September 15, Bhuvaneshvari Jayanti is observed on Bhadrapada Shukla Dwadashi to pay devotion to the Goddess Bhuvaneshvari – the mother of the universe. She represents the universe's energy, shield and knowledge.

Onam (September 15, Sunday): The harvest festival of Kerala, Onam, will be celebrated on 15th September with the Sun in Leo and Shravana Nakshatra. The festival of King Mahabali’s return is celebrated with flowers, food and other boat races. Onam is all about prosperity, unity and cultural identity.

Kalki Dwadashi (September 15, Sunday): Kalki Dwadashi is the day when people worship Kalki – the future avatar of Lord Vishnu, who is believed to arrive at the end of Kali Yuga to restore righteousness in the world. People abstain from food and water and offer puja and chant for protection, blessings, enlightenment and victory of the spiritual force over evil.

Vishwakarma Puja (September 16, Monday): Vishwakarma Puja falls on Kanya Sankranti, 16th September 2024. It is dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, who is the deity of architects and artisans. Employees, craftsmen, and mechanical engineers pay obeisance to their instruments and equipment for dexterity, creativity, and wealth.

Ganesh Visarjan (September 17, Tuesday): The Ganesh Visarjan will be done on the Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturdashi, which is the day of bidding a final goodbye to Lord Ganesha after the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Bath in water is performed by devotees with the idols of Ganesha, which indicates that Ganesha goes back to Mount Kailash. The occasion symbolises the elimination of barriers, happiness, and the expectation of his arrival the following year.

Purnima Shraddha (September 17, Tuesday): Purnima Shraddha, which falls on September 17, 2024 (Bhadrapada, Shukla Purnima), is a day dedicated to performing the Shraddha ceremony to offer food and other necessities to the ancestors. The devotees do tarpan to get blessings and peace for the souls of their dear ones who passed away, and pind daan is also offered. It is important to one’s spiritual advancement and the family's welfare during the Pitru Paksha.

Pitrupaksha Begins (September 18, Wednesday): Pitrupaksha begins on September 18, 2024, and ends on October 3, 2024. It is a 16-day ritual to pay reverence to the forefathers. On this occasion, tarpan and pind daan are offered to the spirits of the ancestors so they can pray for their souls. These offerings help bring blessings, balance, and spiritual development to the families.

Chandra Grahan (September 18, Wednesday): A partial Chandra Grahan will be observed on September 18, 2024, on Purnima night. During this kind of partial lunar eclipse, people are advised to fast, pray, and meditate. It is considered to be a favorable period for introspection, purification of the soul, and asking for a boon for spiritual progress.

Bhadrapada Purnima (September 18, Wednesday): This is another important Hindu festival. It is a full moon day in Bhadrapada. Devotees offer prayers, pay homage to Lord Vishnu, and fast to attain wealth and spiritual enlightenment. It also marks the beginning of Pitru Paksha, the 16-lunar days where people offer prayers and perform rituals to their ancestors.

Ashwina Begins in North (September 19, Thursday): Ashwina month will commence in northern India on September 19, 2024. This is the beginning of the holy month of Ashwina, which is associated with religious fasting and feasting, such as Navratri and Durga Puja. This is the period for prayer, abstaining from food, and celebrating goddess power or the feminine force.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

September 13: 10:44 AM to 12:17 PM

September 14: 09:11 AM to 10:44 AM

September 15: 04:53 PM to 06:26 PM

September 16: 07:39 AM to 09:11 AM

September 17: 03:19 PM to 04:51 PM

September 18: 12:15 PM to 01:47 PM

September 19: 01:46 PM to 03:18 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

