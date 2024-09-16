Anant Chaturdashi 2024: Date, timings, history, significance, puja rituals and all you need to know

Anant Chaturdashi is a festival honouring Lord Vishnu, celebrated by both Hindus and Jains. It falls on the 14th day of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada and marks the end of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. On this day, devotees perform rituals and prayers, including the immersion of Ganesh idols in water, symbolising the deity's return to his celestial home. Observers often fast and offer special prayers, seeking Lord Vishnu's blessings for prosperity and well-being. From date to history, scroll down to know more. (Also read: Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, puja timings, history, significance and everything you need to know ) On the day of Anant Chaturdashi, Lord Vishnu is worshipped.(Pinterest)

Anant Chaturdashi 2024 Date and Timings

This year, the significant Hindu festival of Anant Chaturdashi will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 17. According to Drik Pachang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Anant Chaturdashi puja muhurat - 06:12 AM to 11:44 AM

Duration - 05 Hours 32 Mins

Chaturdashi Tithi begins - 15:10 PM on September 16, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi ends - 11:44 AM on September 17, 2024

Anant Chaturdashi 2024 History

According to ancient mythology, Lord Krishna advised the Pandavas and Draupadi during their exile to observe the Anant Vrat, a fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu, in order to overcome their hardships and reclaim their lost kingdom. The fast is believed to have the power to fulfil wishes and grant lasting rewards in both this life and the next. For those seeking maximum spiritual and material benefits, it is customary to observe the Anant Vrat for 14 consecutive years.

Significance of Anant Chaturdashi

Anant Chaturdashi holds great importance for both spiritual and material aspirations. According to sacred texts, those who observe a fast and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu on this day are said to attain eternal virtue. The day is considered particularly auspicious for students, as starting their studies on Anant Chaturdashi is believed to bring profound wisdom and success. For those seeking financial prosperity, it is seen as an opportune time to attract wealth and abundance.

Anant Chaturdashi 2024 Puja Rituals

Devotees of Lord Vishnu observe this day with deep devotion and fasting. The fast lasts throughout the day, and one of the key rituals includes tying the Anant Sutra, a sacred thread, on the arm as a symbol of divine protection and blessings. The day is seen as an opportunity to strengthen one's spiritual connection while also seeking prosperity and well-being.