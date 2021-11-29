Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Nov 29: Adopt healthy eating habits!

Sagittarius (Nov 22- Dec 21)

You are a free spirit and the most straight-forwarded zodiac of all. This trait of you is admired in all the right places. You are sincere and that is what makes you good at digging in for information. Make sure not to over promise anything today at the workplace or to anyone from family, it may result in a big trouble.

Sagittarius Finance Today

There is no apparent up or down in the money flow. You should pay attention to increase the benefit curve by making new strategies for budgeting. Make sure not to take any impulsive decision, it may lead to big losses.

Sagittarius Family Today

You are aware that you have been giving most of your time to your work that is somewhere affecting personal life and family. Today, you can expect their reactions today. Do not get angry with them, this may lead to a big fight at home. Spend some time with them; promise them a weekend out or a movie together, this may help you to get rid of this situation.

Sagittarius Career Today

You are doing great when it comes to your profession. You should start showcasing your talent and skills to get higher job roles or maybe a salary increment. You are already a considerable candidate for your higher authority so things may go in your favor, but take care of surroundings, they may try to lower your spirits.

Sagittarius Health Today

Health is great; you will be focused on your appearance these days. If you are planning to join a gym or to start doing yoga, you should surely consider it today as your will power is on the peak today.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Are you developing feelings for a new person? If yes then things may take nice turns. Office romance is likely to add sparks to your life, people have their eyes on you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

