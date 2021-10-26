Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Oct 26: Stay Calm & Stop Rushing!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarians are confident and would love to be the center of attraction. They are also the honest people who are straight forward with their words. A Sagittarius doesn’t like to be waiting for long and is always looking for new experiences in life. They do not like people who lie to them and keep them far away from them. They like to perform a task on their own and do not wait to be informed. Sagittarians can easily forget about people who hurt them, but they don’t usually forgive them. But if you are planning to go on a vacation then your stars aren’t giving you a green signal so kindly watch out before you plan to go for a vacation. A good time with your beloved may be expected in your life today. So great! Enjoy Sagittarians.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Great! Your financial front for the day looks impressive. If you are into stock market, it might be the best time to focus on short term investments to stabilize your portfolio.

Sagittarius Family Today

You may get a chance to go out for a dinner and enjoy the night vibes. An hour-long healthy conversation may come on your way with your parents.

Sagittarius Career Today

If you are planning to make a career decision today, there is a high possibility that you may chose a path that is not very suitable for you. So, hold on, and give some extra thoughts on that – avoid being in a rush to commit something.

Sagittarius Health Today

Your health front seems to be good. If you wish to closely track your fitness, you may buy a fitness band/ watch to count your movement and other parameters of health.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

An old magazine/DVD might refresh your memories about your bachelor love stories. Spouse may need your support in something important today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026