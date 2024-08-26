Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 26, 2024 predicts positive results

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be open in communication Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 26, 2024. If you want to get married, this is the best time to make the call.

Troubleshoot issues related to romance today and ensure you stay with the lover. Despite the challenges, you will excel in your career. Health is also good.

Keep your love affair free from tremors and ensure your partner is in a good mood today. Professional performance will be good. Both finance and health will also be positive.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Spend time together and also ensure you consider the opinions of your lover while making decisions today. If you want to get married, this is the best time to make the call. Do not get into extramarital affairs that can hurt your family life. Married females may get conceived and this can be used as a good opportunity to start a family. Long-distance relationships may have issues. Single females can expect a proposal today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work will bring positive results. Be careful to not argue with seniors as this can lead to unpleasant situations. Some contractors, civil engineers, and financial managers will also face crises related to principles. Be honest and ensure you do not compromise on principles. Students applying to foreign universities will have good news. Those who are keen to switch jobs can update their resume on a job portal before the day ends.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Financially you are lucky today. There will be fortune flowing into your coffer today. Smart financial management is the need of the day and a financial expert can guide you on different money-related matters. The second part of the day is good to buy a new property or a vehicle. Some natives will expand their wealth through smart investments in the stock market and speculative business. You may even make hotel reservations and flight bookings for a family vacation abroad.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Fortunately, no major medical issue will strike you today. However, asthma can be a serious concern and it is good to avoid dusty areas. Avoid junk food, oily stuff, aerated drinks, and alcohol. Those who have diabetes or heart issues will need medical attention. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. Some children will also develop sinus-related issues today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)