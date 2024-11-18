Menu Explore
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 18, 2024 advices to avoid ego-related issues

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 18, 2024 04:08 AM IST

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, November 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Minor monetary issues may impact the day.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love challenges

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 18, 2024. Be careful about challenges at work and meet them without compromising on the quality.
Be careful about challenges at work and meet them without compromising on the quality.

Handle relationship issues with responsibility. Your attitude is crucial in the job. Keep the clients happy. Handle wealth carefully while health will be normal.

Be sensitive in your love life and also give priority to your feelings. Be careful about challenges at work and meet them without compromising on the quality. Minor wealth issues will come up and it is crucial to handle them. Your health is good today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Despite your sincerity, the lover may not agree with you and the ruckus can last for a day or two. Take the initiative to resolve the crisis before things get serious. Be sensitive towards the emotions of the lover and spend more time together. Some Sagittarius natives will be fortunate to fall in love. You may meet someone at the office while traveling or at a function. Married females may also consider expanding the family today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Some crucial tasks will require the help of coworkers and your attitude is crucial here. Today is not good for office politics and stay away from ego-related issues at the workplace. IT professionals as well as graphics designers will be upset as the clients will want them to rework a completed project. Those who have job interviews scheduled for today can attend them with confidence. Businessmen will make new partnerships that will benefit in making good profits.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may impact the day. The returns from previous investments may not be as per your expectations and it is good to avoid stock, trade, and speculative business. Some females will sell off a property while businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters. Avoid property-related discussions within the family as this may lead to arguments with siblings. Some students will require funds for admission to foreign universities.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there but it is good to have control over the diet today Some seniors will complain about chest-related issues while females will have gynecological issues in the first part of the day. Some Virgos may be upset over the stress and will need proper relaxation. Spend more time with the family or even start meditating.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
