Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2024 predicts hiccups at work

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You give light to the lives of people around Go for pleasant moments in the love affair and ensure every target is met at the workplace. Keep control over the expenditure. Your health is positive. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2024: Go for pleasant moments in the love affair and ensure every target is met at the workplace.

Have proper communication in the relationship and strive to give the best results at work. Financial prosperity exists but controls the expenditure today. Your health is also good today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Keep your lover happy and content. There can be minor turbulence today and a previous love affair can also be a reason for the fracas. The second part of the day will see issues in the form of egos and unnecessary talks. Avoid discussions about the past and spend more time to resolve the existing issues. Even while you are traveling; ensure you connect over the phone to share your emotions. Some females will resolve the issues with the ex-lover to go back to the old love affair.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Some jobs will need you to spend long hours at the workstation. Be careful to be sensible at team discussions. There can be minor productivity issues but your professional life will be good. Those who are into IT, healthcare, animation, human resources, sales, and pharmaceuticals will see opportunities abroad. You may also receive a task to negotiate with a client and utilize this as an option to prove your mettle. Some students will clear the interview for their first job.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be there but the expenditure will also shoot up, leading to monetary issues in the coming days. See to cut down the expenses, especially shopping for luxury items. You may buy home appliances or electronic devices but not property or vehicle. The first part of the day is auspicious to invest in stock, trade, and real estate.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Do not let your health be in trouble. Ensure you have a safe lifestyle. Try to avoid eating oily food and food from outside. Stick to a healthy diet plan today with no alcohol and tobacco. Some females will develop allergies while children will have bruises while playing. You need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler at night, especially when it is pouring.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)