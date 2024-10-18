Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 18, 2024 advices accepting business deals

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Be cool even at turbulent hours Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024. Professional life will be busy but productive.

Keep your love life alive through open communication and adventure activities. Look for creative opportunities at work which will also pave for a better career.

Ensure your relationship is intact today. Single females can expect a proposal while professional life will also be productive. Financial status permits smart investment decisions. However, minor health issues may happen.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

A happy love life is waiting for you today. Spend time with the lover and ensure you share your emotions. Some females will have marriage on the cards today. Ensure you keep the partner in a good mood. However, some love affairs lack proper communication, and misunderstandings may happen between you and the lover but open communication will resolve issues. Do not let minor issues go out of hand and you must sort out things as fast as possible.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Today, you may be required to don multiple hats at work. This will also pave the way for career growth. The management trusts your caliber and proves them right. Some crucial responsibilities would need you to spend overtime at the office or travel throughout the day. Those who are into sales and marketing will use communication skills to convince clients. Businessmen will see new options to expand the trade offshore. Students looking for higher studies will receive positive news from a university abroad.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Do not blindly trust someone in financial affairs. This is applicable even to friends and business partners. Financially you are good but expenditure will also shoot up today. The second part of the day is good to invest in real estate. You will schedule a medical surgery today which will require finds. Businessmen can sign partnership deals but with extreme care.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues will be there and you must be careful while lifting heavy objects. Those who have kidney-related ailments will need medical attention today. Viral fever, oral issues, body aches, migraine, and skin allergies are common. You also need to drink plenty of water today while skipping alcohol and aerated drinks. Pregnant females should avoid riding a two-wheeler.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)