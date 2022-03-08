Sagittarius Horoscope predictions for March 8: Know how health will treat you

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Day seems to bring mixed results and provide you a sense of contentment. Your good health may keep your mind and body active and energetic all day long. Those who have been working hard and following strict diet and exercise routine, they may now reap the rewards of their hard work.

You may be more focused towards your professional and academic goals. This is all about using systematic approach to do something big in life and you know it, so go ahead and seal all the good opportunities you get today.

What else is there to discover for the day? Read ahead

Sagittarius Finance Today:

Things are normal on the financial front; you may try hard to boost your income and increase your bank balance. Those who are in the travel business may earn good profit. Some may have to spend money and time in renovating office space or home.

Sagittarius Family Today:

Day is not favorable on the domestic front as you may have to deal with a stubborn younger or kid at home and it may require patience, so keep your cool. Parents may not support your idea, avoid arguing with them, it is all about generation gap.

Sagittarius Career Today:

Day is all about getting you wonderful opportunities to grow your business or show your hidden talent at the workplace. New business may start reaping rewards for you. Retailers may think on the lines of opening some new showrooms.

Sagittarius Health Today:

Your consistent efforts to get back in shape may soon work wonders for you. Homemakers may spend a day at a spa or window shopping. Some may also start meditation

Sagittarius Love Life Today:

Love is in the air for some. You should do something special for your fiancé today in order to show your romantic side. Newlyweds should spend more time together to strengthen their bond and get to know each other in a better way.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Light Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026