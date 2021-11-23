Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Nov 23: Look after your health!

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 23)

You are known to have excellent focus, vision and determination and this takes you to be successful in almost every field that you take up. But, dear Scorpio, today you might experience some confusion at workplace and things won’t go as per your planning at domestic front. Don’t fret, your determined and brave quality will come in play and you will today also make it a great day in your favor.

Scorpio Finance Today

If in the past there was a dispute going on for your ancestral property, chances are that it might be resolved today in your favor. Your sibling can also offer you a favorable deal for your future. Don’t be over skeptical and take up the opportunities that may come.

Scorpio Family Today

At your domestic front, things seem to be joyous and peaceful. Some young member of the family will also outshine in extracurricular activity. Your partner will also be supportive and caring for you and you might be travelling out to them for diner or a get together.

Scorpio Career Today

It is best advised to avoid people whom you do not like in your office as you may have a bad fight with them. Situation can also get out of control if you do not keep your calm and prioritize your important and less important work accordingly.

Scorpio Health Today

As per your stars, you are likely to face some issues if your health is not taken good care of. You must at any condition not avoid sticking to your healthy eating habits and fitness regime. Doing yoga will help to feel better.

Scorpio Love Life Today

If you have been waiting for a long-time commitment from your partner, you may get lucky today. If you are engaged, chances are that your marriage can get fixed. If committed, plan a romantic date with your partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Beige

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026