Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2024 predicts rekindling old love affair

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Overcome stress with a smile Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2024. Some Scorpios will open up their previous relationship with the lover and this can also invite trouble.

Keep the love life productive today and consider smart professional decisions. Prosperity permits smart monetary investments. Your health is also good.

Today, your happy romantic relationship is complemented by a productive professional one. Consider safe monetary decisions while health is also good. Look to invest in safe options that also bring retunes in the future.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Your love life may see minor turbulence today. Some Scorpios will open up their previous relationship with the lover and this can also invite trouble. Be careful to not behave harshly at a family or public event to the lover which can lead to disastrous situations. Some fortunate Scorpios will meet up with the ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair bringing back happiness to life. Those who are traveling must find time to converse with their lover and share happy moments which will also strengthen the bonding.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your professional discipline will help you scale heights in your job. Today, you may experience discrimination in the workplace in terms of seniority. Be patient in dealings and you’ll see positive results. Some Scorpios will clear job interviews and will receive an offer letter with a better package. Students planning to move abroad for higher studies will receive good news. Be innovative at team meetings and also maintain a good rapport with the seniors.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth flows in from different sources. This will help you fulfill your dreams. You may have a vacation abroad as your financial status permits that. Some females will spend for a celebration at the office or with friends. You may also pick the day to resolve a financial issue involving a friend. Businessmen will be happy to see good returns while some entrepreneurs will succeed in raising funds for future expansions.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Consider spending more time with your family or dear ones. Some females may develop migraine or skin-related infections. Seniors need to be careful while using slippery areas today. Waking up early in the morning and sleeping on time at night can help you avoid many diseases.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)