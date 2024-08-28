Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024 predicts happy moments
Read Scorpio daily horoscope for August 28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be cool but sensible in the relationship today.
Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your attitude is your strength
Resolve the crisis in the love affair and move ahead to pleasant moments. Utilize the professional chance to prove your significance. Prosperity also exists today.
Be cool but sensible in the relationship today. Shower affection on the partner and share happy moments. Consider working hard to meet the expectations. Both health and wealth will also give good moments today.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Keep the love affair straight and simple today. Devote more time for the lover and avoid unpleasant conversations. No third person should interfere in the relationship and your decisions must be a result of personal experience. Giving surprises will help to rev up the relationship. You may also plan a romantic dinner and can also introduce the lover to the family. Some single Scorpios will pick the day to express their feeling to their crush. Marriage is also on the cards today.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
There will be severe competition at the workplace and your performance will be scrutinized. Handle the challenges diplomatically. Those who are appearing for interviews may find a new job with a good salary. Your attitude will impress clients and management will also value your contribution with a promotion. Entrepreneurs handling hospitality, transport, education, and fashion business will see good returns. The students who are also appearing in competitive examinations need to work a little more.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in through previous investments. You may sell a property or buy a new one. The first part of the day is good to renovate the house or to buy a two-wheeler. Some Scorpios will consider investments in the stock market. However, do not try things like online lottery which may lead to financial loss. Females will require spending on a party today. Seniors can consider dividing the wealth among children.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
You are good in terms of health. No major crisis will be there and you can also consider adventure sports. You must give up junk food and must consume a balanced diet rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Reduce the intake of sugar and aerated drinks. Some natives will also have minor issues including sore throat and digestion issues.
Scorpio Sign Attributes
- Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
- Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
- Symbol: Scorpion
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Sexual Organs
- Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Purple, Black
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Red Coral
Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope