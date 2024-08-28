Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024 predicts happy moments

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your attitude is your strength Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024. Devote more time for the lover and avoid unpleasant conversations.

Resolve the crisis in the love affair and move ahead to pleasant moments. Utilize the professional chance to prove your significance. Prosperity also exists today.

Be cool but sensible in the relationship today. Shower affection on the partner and share happy moments. Consider working hard to meet the expectations. Both health and wealth will also give good moments today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair straight and simple today. Devote more time for the lover and avoid unpleasant conversations. No third person should interfere in the relationship and your decisions must be a result of personal experience. Giving surprises will help to rev up the relationship. You may also plan a romantic dinner and can also introduce the lover to the family. Some single Scorpios will pick the day to express their feeling to their crush. Marriage is also on the cards today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

There will be severe competition at the workplace and your performance will be scrutinized. Handle the challenges diplomatically. Those who are appearing for interviews may find a new job with a good salary. Your attitude will impress clients and management will also value your contribution with a promotion. Entrepreneurs handling hospitality, transport, education, and fashion business will see good returns. The students who are also appearing in competitive examinations need to work a little more.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in through previous investments. You may sell a property or buy a new one. The first part of the day is good to renovate the house or to buy a two-wheeler. Some Scorpios will consider investments in the stock market. However, do not try things like online lottery which may lead to financial loss. Females will require spending on a party today. Seniors can consider dividing the wealth among children.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. No major crisis will be there and you can also consider adventure sports. You must give up junk food and must consume a balanced diet rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Reduce the intake of sugar and aerated drinks. Some natives will also have minor issues including sore throat and digestion issues.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)