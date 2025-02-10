Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 10, 2024 predicts good wealth

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 10, 2025 04:07 AM IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, February 10, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Keep your romantic relationship productive and creative.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You create your destiny

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 10, 2024. Both health and wealth will also be good today.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 10, 2024. Both health and wealth will also be good today.

Keep your romantic relationship productive and creative. Ensure you achieve every assigned professional task. Both health and wealth will also be good today.

No major relationship issue will come up. Handle professional pressure diplomatically and obtain the best output. Financially you will be good and investments will bring in good wealth. Health will also be good today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be gentle while spending time with the lover and also skip arguments. Your lover prefers your presence. Even while you are traveling; ensure you connect over the phone to share your emotions. If you are new in a relationship, it is important to give surprises. A romantic dinner is a nice occasion to discuss the marriage. Some love affairs will have the support of parents and you may also consider expressing the emotion to the crush in the second part of the day.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Be innovative at team meetings and always show the willingness to take up new tasks. Some assignments will require you to spend extra hours at the workplace. Your communication skills will be helpful at the negotiation table. Today is also good to sign new business deals and join a new office. Your clients will also be happy with your performance. Consider taking risks in trade and ensure you also maintain a good rapport with local authorities. You will also see opportunities to launch business in new territories.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will trouble you today. The first part of the day is good for making crucial monetary decisions in both personal and professional life. You may prefer the day to resolve a property-related issue within the family. The second half of the day is good for buying jewelry and vehicles. You may plan a foreign trip and the funds permit that. Businessmen may succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Avoid stress and keep the office pressure out of the house today. Reduce the intake of fat and replace it with proteins and vitamins. Minor allergies or infections can also impact routine life. You should also be careful while driving at night. Some females may develop migraine while children may have bruises while playing.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On