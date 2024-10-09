Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, October 09, 2024 predicts a celebration in the family

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, continue the adventurous journey Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, October 9, 2024: Keep the money ready to even contribute to a celebration within the family.

Resolve every past issue in the love life and look ahead for happy moments. Utilize professional opportunities to display your skills and handle wealth smartly.

Your lover will be supportive and will also contribute to your happiness. Take care of the responsibilities at the workplace to deliver good results. Today, you are good in terms of finances and health will also be good.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Today is good to explore new romantic avenues and connect with potential partners. The interference of an outsider can also trigger problems in the love life. Some love affairs will be steamy and open communication is also crucial to healing the wounds. Those who patch up with an ex-lover must confirm that the current relationship is unaffected. Female single natives can expect a proposal from a coworker or a classmate in the second half of the day.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Professional life will be productive today. Some marketing and sales persons will quit their jobs while those planning to move abroad will also see good results. Do not hesitate to present your ideas at meetings and also show a willingness to take up new assignments. Traders may have issues with municipal authorities regarding licensing, taxes, and policies. Troubleshoot this problem today. Students looking for higher studies at foreign universities will overcome a hurdle in the process.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Old pending dues will be cleared. Businessmen can expect foreign financial support. Avoid lending a big amount to someone, including a friend or sibling as you’ll have a tough time getting it back. Keep the money ready to even contribute to a celebration within the family. Those who are keen to invest in the stock market can consider the first half of the day. Today, you may also donate money to charity, especially in the second half of the day.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you follow a healthy lifestyle and start the day with exercise. Seniors may have pain in joints. Some children may have a viral fever or throat infection and may miss school. Take a nutritious and balanced diet and stay away from fatty food. Those who have problems related to the heart and lungs need to be extra careful in the first half of the day.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)